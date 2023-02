Tonight’s overall top 10 games

BOYS

Trumann at No. 1 Blytheville

No. 2 Jonesboro at Bryant

No. 3 Bentonville West at Fort Smith Northside

No. 4 Little Rock Central is off

No. 5 Marion is off

Hot Springs Lakeside at No. 6 Pine Bluff

No. 7 Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers

Fort Smith Southside at No. 8 Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at No. 9 Springdale

No. 10 Farmington at Gentry

GIRLS

No. 1 North Little Rock is off

No. 2 Conway is off

No. 3 Greenwood at Russellville

Little Rock Southwest at No. 4 Cabot

No. 5 Nashville at Malvern

No. 6 West Memphis is off

No. 7 Farmington at Gentry

No. 8 Morrilton at Waldron

Fort Smith Southside at No. 9 Bentonville

Bentonville West at No. 10 Fort Smith Northside