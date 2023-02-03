Tyson app focuses on worker health

Springdale-based Tyson Foods said Tuesday it's working to enhance the health and wellness of its workers, including adding a tool to help employees navigate some of their benefits.

In the spring, the meat giant is adding a well being app from Washington state-based Limeade, to help workers to support their physical, emotional, social, and financial health. It also creates a personalized experience for team members after completing a wellness assessment, the company said in a news release.

This comes on the heels of the company's $20 million investment in longer parental leave benefits last year, along with mental health support and other perks, according to the release.

"The new offerings reinforce our commitment to ensuring we offer equitable and market competitive programs to our team members and align with our vision to become the most sought-after place to work," Johanna Soderstrom, chief people officer, Tyson Foods, said in a statement.

In early December, Tyson Foods distributed $50 million in year-end bonuses to its hourly workers with the 90,000 employees receiving between $300 and $700 each. Tyson gave a similar year-end bonus last year for the first time. In 2022, the company also said it would invest $1 million to help its employees become U.S. citizens and $60 million over the next four years to provide free college courses and other educational opportunities for its workers.