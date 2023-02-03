UAB hands Florida Atlantic first defeat since November

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Eric Gaines, Jordan "Jelly" Walker and UAB figured out a way to end the nation's longest winning streak.

Gaines scored 21 points, Walker returned from an injury with 13 points and six assists and the Blazers ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic's 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory on Thursday night.

The Owls (21-2, 10-1) hadn't lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11 and made their debut in the AP Top 25 2 1/2 weeks ago.

"I don't say we're glad it's behind us, because we wish it was behind us after the season was over," Florida Atlantic Coach Dusty May said. "Now, we'll fade back into a really good team instead of a media darling."

Walker returned from a foot injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 11. He came in averaging 23.8 points a game and the Blazers (16-7, 7-5) had averaged just 62 points in their last three outings, while winning two of them.

"When he's on the floor it's just as important with the spacing he creates to allow others to finish," UAB Coach Andy Kennedy said. "He goes for a very pedestrian 13 but we score 86. That's usually two games' worth without him. It's good to see us scoring the ball efficiently."

The Blazers closed the first half on a 14-2 run capped by back-to-back three-pointers from Walker and Ty Brewer for a 43-30 lead.

Tavin Lovan added 10 points for UAB.

Nick Boyd led Florida Atlantic with 18 points. Johnell Davis added 17 on 5-of-19 shooting. Vladislav Golden had 13 points and seven rebounds, scoring 10 in the first half.

FAU outscored the Blazers 10-2 in the first 3:28 of the second half to get within three points. UAB regained control and twice built 16-point leads. The last one came with 4:55 left following five consecutive points by Walker.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 70,

WICHITA STATE 61

WICHITA, Kan. -- Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking three-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State.

Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1), who trailed by six midway through the second half. Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists.

Jaykwon Walton equaled his career high with 24 points for the Shockers (11-11, 4-6).

NO. 9 UCLA 70,

WASHINGTON 61

LOS ANGELES -- Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Amari Bailey scored 13 points and No. 9 UCLA beat Washington.

UCLA completed a season sweep of Washington and stopped a two-game skid that had followed a 14-game winning streak. The Bruins (18-4, 9-2) also remained in first place in the conference standings.

UCLA dominated inside and defensively in the first half, scoring 26 of its first 30 points in the paint.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (13-11, 5-8) with 23 points.

The Huskies cut the lead to seven points several times in the second half but never got closer. Washington fell behind early and didn't score for a six-minute stretch. Braxton Meah dunked to end that drought and pull his team within 26-10 with 6:44 left in the first half.

UCLA started the game with Jaylen Clark catching the opening tip between two defenders and scoring on an uncontested layup 5 seconds into the game.

UCLA beat Washington 79-49 last month and has won eight in a row in the series.