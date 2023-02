UCA women’s capsule

Central Arkansas women vs. North Alabama

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 7-13, 2-7 ASUN; North Alabama 8-12, 3-6

SERIES Tied, 1-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;10.5;3.6

G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.;7.1;1.5

G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.;4.8;2.8

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;5.8;6.4

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.;8.8;7.6

COACH Sandra Rushing (174-121 in 10th season at UCA, 577-377 in 33rd season overall)

North Alabama

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Jade Moore, 5-7, Jr.;11.7;3.5

G Alexis Callins, 5-8, Jr.;7.3;1.5

G Hina Suzuki, 5-3, Sr.;11.3;1.8

G Rhema Pegues, 5-8, Fr.;4.1;43.1

F Skyler Gill, 5-11, So.;11.2;7.9

COACH Missy Tiber (148-126 in 10th season at North Alabama, 344-274 in 20th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;North Alabama

51.8;Points for;67.3

60.6;Points against;68.5

-1.9;Rebound margin;-7.1

-0.8;Turnover margin;+0.3

36.9;FG pct.;40.5

22.3;3-pt. pct.;34.2

66.1;FT pct.;75.6

CHALK TALK Today is the first of two meetings in three days for these teams, as they'll face off again on Sunday. ... North Alabama averages more than seven less rebounds than opponents. ... UCA's Kyjai Miles had a career-high 14 rebounds in her last outing. ... UCA has held its last two opponents to an average of 49 points per game.

-- Sam Lane