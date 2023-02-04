$1.2M grant will fund technical training program at Lonoke schools

Lonoke Public Schools will receive a $1.2 million grant for its technical training program, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday.

The grant from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development will go toward funding tools and equipment at the Lonoke Business Academy, a skills-based school that is a part of the Lonoke School District.

Greenway, a group of John Deere tractor dealerships, helped provide equipment for the school. Speaking at the academy, Sanders praised the school as a model for how schools can provide education that does not necessarily steer students toward college.

"This program will train students not just here in Lonoke but all across the region," Sanders said. "And it will have a huge impact on the success of our state, and again, set the standard for how we can do this right."

The academy has industrial and diesel technology programs and a medical program that prepares students for careers in healthcare. The academy opened in 2021 after voters in Lonoke approved an increase in the millage which was used to fund the 30,000-square-foot school building that includes classrooms, laboratories, an auditorium, and meeting spaces, according to the academy's website. The academy has a partnership with Arkansas State University-Beebe.

The school's campus also includes a 12,000-square-foot medical clinic, supported in partnership with Baptist Health and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Family Medicine Residency Program.

Elizabeth Burns Anderson, a member of the Lonoke School Board, said the grant was the first state-level investment for the academy.

"This facility is creating sustainability for agricultural careers to continue to thrive right here at the front porch of Arkansas' Delta," Anderson said.

Sanders said education is her priority for her new administration and said she will introduce a bill to overhaul the state's education system. The bill will likely include a provision to encourage public schools to adopt more technical career programs, Sanders said.

The governor has not released specifics of her education plan but has indicated it will include an emphasis on literacy, vouchers, higher teacher pay, career readiness, expanded high-speed internet and more robust security.

"What is happening here today is changing the game, changing the dynamic of what really building a skilled, qualified workforce looks like," Sanders said. "That is why I am so excited [about] what is happening right here in this community. It is something I think we can replicate all across the state of Arkansas."