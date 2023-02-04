38,000 homes still dark after 4-day storm freezes state

Roughly a day after the end of the four-day winter storm that rolled across the state, about 38,000 Arkansas households remained without power, primarily in southern Arkansas.

At 12:35 p.m. Friday, about 33,035 Entergy customers and about 21,243 Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas customers were without power.

By 7:30 p.m., about 18,800 Entergy customers remained without electricity, while the number of Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas customers without power had dropped to about 19,200, according to online outage maps.

For Entergy, the area with the most outages as of 12:35 p.m. was Jefferson County with 10,075. No other county had more than 3,117 outages, the number reported in Dallas County.

At that time, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas' most affected area was Lincoln County with 4,474 customers impacted.

In a 10 a.m. update Friday, Entergy said it had assessed 60% of its affected area. With the aid of a helicopter, it had identified 144 broken poles, 661 spans of downed wire and 15 damaged transformers.

Most of the damage was attributed to trees falling on power lines due to the weight of ice accumulation.

Entergy said roughly 2,800 workers, including help from other states, were involved in restoring power.

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said in a statement Friday, "Repairs are progressing well. We are dealing with a large amount of downed trees which are blocking roads. We are focused on restoring service to impacted members as quickly and safely as possible.

"Members in remote areas should prepare for multiple day restoration time period."

