Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas’ Lang blazes in 200 meters

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:18 a.m.

University of Arkansas junior Lance Lang, an All-America transfer from Kentucky, won the 200 meters in 20.47 seconds on Friday night at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in the Albuquerque Civic Center.

Lang's time is No. 2 on Arkansas' all-time list behind Wallace Spearmon Jr.'s 20.10 in 2005 that set a collegiate record.

Lang edged Texas Tech senior Courtney Lindsey, who took second in 20.58. Earlier this season, Lindsey ran a collegiate-leading time of 20.41.

"We had some good competition out there," Lang, whose personal-best is 20.32 when he ran for the Wildcats, said in a video posted on the Arkansas track and field Twitter account. "It was fun, it was exciting.

"I'm glad I put on a show not only for my team, but for everybody who was watching. I couldn't be happier than to be on this team."

The No. 3-ranked Razorbacks picked up another victory in the long jump when sophomore Wayne Pinnock, a transfer from Tennessee who swept last year's NCAA titles indoors and outdoors, went 26 feet, 7 inches on his only attempt.

Pinnock's mark ranks No. 8 on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

"I wasn't under any pressure," Pinnock said on the UA track and field Twitter account. "My main goal was to get the first jump in, and I got the job done."

Arkansas sophomore Kason O'Riley, a transfer from Oklahoma, took third in the high jump with a season-best clearance of 7-13/4.

Tomas Ferrari, a junior for the Razorbacks, cleared a personal-best 7-01/4 to take fourth.

Arkansas sophomore Connor Washington finished fifth in the 200 in 20.70 and junior James Benson took sixth in 20.74 for the No. 8 and 10 marks, respectively, on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

Junior Amanda Fassold won the pole vault for Arkansas' No. 1-ranked women's team.

Fassold cleared an indoor personal-best 14-73/4.

It's also a world-leading mark for Fassold, who cleared the winning mark on her first attempt, then missed three attempts at 15-03/4.

Razorbacks junior Grace Ridgeway cleared a personal-best 13-11 to take fifth.

Arkansas sophomore Joanne Reid took sixth in the 200 in a personal-best 23.06 that ranks No. 6 on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

The meet continues today.

Print Headline: Arkansas’ Lang blazes in 200 meters

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT