Arkansas’ Lang blazes in 200 meters

University of Arkansas junior Lance Lang, an All-America transfer from Kentucky, won the 200 meters in 20.47 seconds on Friday night at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in the Albuquerque Civic Center.

Lang's time is No. 2 on Arkansas' all-time list behind Wallace Spearmon Jr.'s 20.10 in 2005 that set a collegiate record.

Lang edged Texas Tech senior Courtney Lindsey, who took second in 20.58. Earlier this season, Lindsey ran a collegiate-leading time of 20.41.

"We had some good competition out there," Lang, whose personal-best is 20.32 when he ran for the Wildcats, said in a video posted on the Arkansas track and field Twitter account. "It was fun, it was exciting.

"I'm glad I put on a show not only for my team, but for everybody who was watching. I couldn't be happier than to be on this team."

The No. 3-ranked Razorbacks picked up another victory in the long jump when sophomore Wayne Pinnock, a transfer from Tennessee who swept last year's NCAA titles indoors and outdoors, went 26 feet, 7 inches on his only attempt.

Pinnock's mark ranks No. 8 on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

"I wasn't under any pressure," Pinnock said on the UA track and field Twitter account. "My main goal was to get the first jump in, and I got the job done."

Arkansas sophomore Kason O'Riley, a transfer from Oklahoma, took third in the high jump with a season-best clearance of 7-13/4.

Tomas Ferrari, a junior for the Razorbacks, cleared a personal-best 7-01/4 to take fourth.

Arkansas sophomore Connor Washington finished fifth in the 200 in 20.70 and junior James Benson took sixth in 20.74 for the No. 8 and 10 marks, respectively, on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

Junior Amanda Fassold won the pole vault for Arkansas' No. 1-ranked women's team.

Fassold cleared an indoor personal-best 14-73/4.

It's also a world-leading mark for Fassold, who cleared the winning mark on her first attempt, then missed three attempts at 15-03/4.

Razorbacks junior Grace Ridgeway cleared a personal-best 13-11 to take fifth.

Arkansas sophomore Joanne Reid took sixth in the 200 in a personal-best 23.06 that ranks No. 6 on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

The meet continues today.