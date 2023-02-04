Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas men at South Carolina

by Bob Holt | Today at 2:14 a.m.

Arkansas men at South Carolina

WHEN 2:30 p.m.Central today

WHERE Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

RECORDS Arkansas 15-7, 4-5 SEC; South Carolina 8-14, 1-8

SERIES Arkansas leads 22-15

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

SOUTH CAROLINA

POS, NAME, HT;YR.;PPG;RPG

G Chico Carter, 6-2, Sr.;10.5;1.9

G Meechie Johnson, 6-2, So.;11.9;4.0

F GG Jackson, 6-9, Fr.;16.1;6.6

F Hayden Brown, 6-6, Sr.;10.6;4.9

C Josh Gray, 7-0, Jr.;3.4;4.9

COACH Lamont Paris (8–14 in first season at South Carolina, 95-86 in fifth season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Ricky Council, 6-6, Jr.;17.3;3.2

G Anthony Black, 6-7, Fr.;12.5;5.3

G Davonte Davis, 6-4, Jr.;10.9;4.2

F Jordan Walsh, 6-7, Fr.;7.4;3.7

F Makhi Mitchell, 6-9, Sr.;7.5;5.7

COACH Eric Musselman (88-35 in fourth season at Arkansas, 198-69 in eighth season overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

South Carolina;;Arkansas

63.7;Points for;74.8

73.1;Points against;65.3

-0.4;Rebound margin;+4.2

-2.6;Turnover margin;+1.8

39.4;FG pct.;47.4

32.1;3-PT pct.;30.8

63.9;FT pct.;69.7

CHALK TALK Arkansas is 0-5 in road games this season. ... South Carolina is 6-5 at home, including 0-5 in SEC games. ... Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis is averaging 16.9 points the past seven games and shooting 45.7% on three-pointers (16 of 35). ... South Carolina has lost 6 consecutive games since winning 81-78 at Kentucky. ... Arkansas freshman forward Jordan Walsh had 12 points and 7 rebounds off the bench Tuesday night when the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M. He could return to the starting lineup today with the Gamecocks being more perimeter-oriented around 7-0 Josh Gray. ... Guard Anthony Black leads Arkansas with 89 assists and 39 steals. ... The Razorbacks are 7-8 all-time at South Carolina, but have won on 3 of their past 4 visits, including 101-73 in 2021. ... Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith has missed 11 consecutive games and 17 total this season because of a right knee injury. ... The Razorbacks have won three consecutive SEC games -- all at home -- over Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M.

-- Bob Holt

Print Headline: Arkansas men at South Carolina

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT