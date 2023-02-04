Arkansas men at South Carolina

WHEN 2:30 p.m.Central today

WHERE Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

RECORDS Arkansas 15-7, 4-5 SEC; South Carolina 8-14, 1-8

SERIES Arkansas leads 22-15

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

SOUTH CAROLINA

POS, NAME, HT;YR.;PPG;RPG

G Chico Carter, 6-2, Sr.;10.5;1.9

G Meechie Johnson, 6-2, So.;11.9;4.0

F GG Jackson, 6-9, Fr.;16.1;6.6

F Hayden Brown, 6-6, Sr.;10.6;4.9

C Josh Gray, 7-0, Jr.;3.4;4.9

COACH Lamont Paris (8–14 in first season at South Carolina, 95-86 in fifth season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Ricky Council, 6-6, Jr.;17.3;3.2

G Anthony Black, 6-7, Fr.;12.5;5.3

G Davonte Davis, 6-4, Jr.;10.9;4.2

F Jordan Walsh, 6-7, Fr.;7.4;3.7

F Makhi Mitchell, 6-9, Sr.;7.5;5.7

COACH Eric Musselman (88-35 in fourth season at Arkansas, 198-69 in eighth season overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

South Carolina;;Arkansas

63.7;Points for;74.8

73.1;Points against;65.3

-0.4;Rebound margin;+4.2

-2.6;Turnover margin;+1.8

39.4;FG pct.;47.4

32.1;3-PT pct.;30.8

63.9;FT pct.;69.7

CHALK TALK Arkansas is 0-5 in road games this season. ... South Carolina is 6-5 at home, including 0-5 in SEC games. ... Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis is averaging 16.9 points the past seven games and shooting 45.7% on three-pointers (16 of 35). ... South Carolina has lost 6 consecutive games since winning 81-78 at Kentucky. ... Arkansas freshman forward Jordan Walsh had 12 points and 7 rebounds off the bench Tuesday night when the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M. He could return to the starting lineup today with the Gamecocks being more perimeter-oriented around 7-0 Josh Gray. ... Guard Anthony Black leads Arkansas with 89 assists and 39 steals. ... The Razorbacks are 7-8 all-time at South Carolina, but have won on 3 of their past 4 visits, including 101-73 in 2021. ... Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith has missed 11 consecutive games and 17 total this season because of a right knee injury. ... The Razorbacks have won three consecutive SEC games -- all at home -- over Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M.

-- Bob Holt