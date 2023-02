Hot Springs, 1908: On this card of the front desk and the "Grand Stairway" was penned Dec. 12: "Will be here until Jan. 15-09, c/o Pullman Hotel." The card was mailed to Minnesota at a time when it was not uncommon for well-off visitors from the north to spend the winter in the resort city. Tuesday's feature will show the Pullman's dining room.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203