Arkansas State men vs. Coastal Carolina

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 9-15, 1-10 Sun Belt Conference; Coastal Carolina 10-13, 4-7

SERIES Coastal Carolina leads 6-4

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;11.0;9.5

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;10.8;3.5

G Terrance Ford, 6-1, Sr.;9.4;2.0

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;8.5;2.8

F Julian Lual, 6-6, Fr.;5.3;3.2

COACH Mike Balado (78-95 in sixth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Coastal Carolina

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

C Essam Mostafa, 6-9, Jr.;13.5;10.4

G Josh Uduje, 6-5, So.;13.2;3.4

G Antonio Daye, 6-2, Sr.;10.7;3.2

G Linton Brown, 6-5, Sr.;9.0;2.2

G Kylan Blackmon, 6-3, So.;3.6;1.6

COACH Cliff Ellis (293-215 in 16th season at Coastal Carolina, 905-564 in 48th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Coastal Carolina

65.0;Points for;74.5

67.8;Points against;71.9

+1.5;Rebound margin;+2.6

-0.4;Turnover margin;-0.1

43.0;FG pct.;43.9

33.7;3-pt. pct.;32.3

66.5;FT pct.;75.7

CHALK TALK The road team has won each of the past six meetings in this series. ... Caleb Fields is 73 points away from moving into the top 20 career scorers in ASU history. ... Terrence Ford leads all freshmen nationally with 70 assists against 23 turnovers. ... Omar El-Sheikh will match up against fellow Egypt native Essam Mostafa.

-- Mitchell Gladstone