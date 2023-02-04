Arkansas State women vs. Old Dominion
WHEN 4:30 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 7-15, 2-9 Sun Belt Conference; Old Dominion 15-9, 7-4
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;14.1;2.7
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;12.1;5.3
F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;8.9;7.7
G Leilani Augmon, 5-11, So.;7.0;5.0
C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.5;7.2
COACH Destinee Rogers (15-25 in second season at ASU and overall)
Old Dominion
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Amari Young, 5-11, Sr.;11.2;7.7
G Makayla Dickens, 5-8, Sr.;10.7;2.5
G Kaye Clark, 5-7, Sr.;8.9;3.8
G Jordan McLaughlin, 5-7, Jr.;8.7;3.3
C Jada Duckett, 6-2, Jr.;4.5;3.4
COACH Delisha Milton-Jones (52-30 in third season at Old Dominion, 84-62 in fifth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;ODU
65.4;Points for;64.3
70.1;Points against;60.8
-2.2;Rebound margin;+1.8
+1.3;Turnover margin;+4.8
36.7;FG pct.;38.7
28.5;3-pt. pct.;28.1
71.9;FT pct.;61.8
CHALK TALK These programs have never met, with Old Dominion joining the Sun Belt this season. ... ASU has not won consecutive games since late November. ... The Red Wolves have two of the Sun Belt's top 10 rebounders in Anna Griffin (7.7 per game) and Melodie Kapinga (7.2). ... The Monarchs are the worst free-throw shooting team in the conference, hitting 61.8% of their attempts.
-- Mitchell Gladstone