Arkansas State women vs. Old Dominion

WHEN 4:30 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 7-15, 2-9 Sun Belt Conference; Old Dominion 15-9, 7-4

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;14.1;2.7

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;12.1;5.3

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;8.9;7.7

G Leilani Augmon, 5-11, So.;7.0;5.0

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.5;7.2

COACH Destinee Rogers (15-25 in second season at ASU and overall)

Old Dominion

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Amari Young, 5-11, Sr.;11.2;7.7

G Makayla Dickens, 5-8, Sr.;10.7;2.5

G Kaye Clark, 5-7, Sr.;8.9;3.8

G Jordan McLaughlin, 5-7, Jr.;8.7;3.3

C Jada Duckett, 6-2, Jr.;4.5;3.4

COACH Delisha Milton-Jones (52-30 in third season at Old Dominion, 84-62 in fifth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;ODU

65.4;Points for;64.3

70.1;Points against;60.8

-2.2;Rebound margin;+1.8

+1.3;Turnover margin;+4.8

36.7;FG pct.;38.7

28.5;3-pt. pct.;28.1

71.9;FT pct.;61.8

CHALK TALK These programs have never met, with Old Dominion joining the Sun Belt this season. ... ASU has not won consecutive games since late November. ... The Red Wolves have two of the Sun Belt's top 10 rebounders in Anna Griffin (7.7 per game) and Melodie Kapinga (7.2). ... The Monarchs are the worst free-throw shooting team in the conference, hitting 61.8% of their attempts.

-- Mitchell Gladstone