Benton County Jail inmate found unresponsive, pronounced dead at hospital Friday

BENTONVILLE -- A Benton County Jail inmate died Friday, according to a news release Saturday from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Timothy Plank, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 2 p.m. Friday. Jail and medical staff immediately rendered aid, the release states.

Plank was transported by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed, per protocol, according to the release.

Per policy, the Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigations divisions are investigating the death.

Plank was being held at the jail in connection with aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a correctional facility employee, possession of a controlled substance, theft and obtaining drugs by fraud, according to the release.

Information on how long Plank had been in the jail was unavailable Saturday.