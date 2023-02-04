Body of missing Washington County woman found in ravine

FAYETTEVILLE -- The body of a woman reported missing after being last seen around midnight Saturday has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Teena Doyle, 56, was found late Thursday afternoon in a ravine on property on Buckhorn Camp Road, about 5 miles southeast of Morrow.

Doyle lived in a trailer on property in the 1800 block of Buckhorn Camp Road, about 3 miles from the intersection with Skylight Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. She was on foot and wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.

Family members found Doyle's body on the same property where she was last seen. According to the Sheriff's Office, the initial searches of the area were hampered by the winter storm and family members began another search around 2 p.m. Thursday and notified the Sheriff's Office they found Doyle's body around 4:30 p.m.

Det. Brian Magee with the Sheriff's Office said the initial investigation indicates Doyle had gone to an area where there is what he described as a "scrap dump," looking for pieces of scrap metal.

Doyle's body was found at the bottom of a ravine where the terrain was described as "very treacherous," according to the Sheriff's Office. Searchers had to use rappelling ropes and a basket to retrieve her body. The Sheriff's Office, the county's Urban Search and Rescue Team, the Morrow Fire Department, the Farmington Fire Department and Central Emergency Medical Services all participated in the search and recovery operation.

Doyle's body was taken by the Washington County Coroner's Office and will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of her death. The investigation is continuing.