Central Arkansas men at Stetson

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Edmunds Center, DeLand, Fla.

RECORDS UCA 8-16, 3-8 ASUN; Stetson 12-10, 7-4

SERIES UCA leads 2-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.6;5.3

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;17.2;5.4

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.8;2.4

G VJ Reeves, 6-5, Fr.;8.8;3.9

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;13.9;6.1

COACH Anthony Boone (32-69 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

Stetson

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Jalen Blackmon, 6-3, So.;13.7;2.0

G Luke Brown, 6-1, So.;9.7;1.9

G Stephan Swenson, 6-2, Jr.;9.4;2.1

F Josh Smith, 6-8, Jr.;10.0;6.4

F Mahamadou Diawara, 6-10, Sr.;3.5;3.8

COACH Donnis Jones (51-61 in fourth season at Stetson, 183-156 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Stetson

73.1;Points for;74.9

81.0;Points against;71.5

-2.0;Rebound margin;-0.3

-1.0;Turnover margin;+0.5

40.9;FG pct.;45.9

32.5;3-pt. pct.;38.8

73.7;FT pct.;73.8

CHALK TALK UCA swept both of last season's matchups with Stetson, winning by an average of less than three points. ... Eddy Kayouloud, who scored 32 points in Thursday's win over Florida Gulf Coast, averaged 20.5 points in the two wins over Stetson last season. ... UCA has not won back-to-back games since Nov. 11 and 14. ... Stetson's Jalen Blackmon is averaging 17.5 points per game in conference play.

-- Sam Lane