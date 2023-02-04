Group recognizes 2 for peace efforts

The Arkansas Coalition for Peace & Justice has announced its Activist of the Year award and Peace Partner of the Year award.

The honorees are:

• Peace Activist of the Year: Tanya Hollifield, an artist and activist who was a co-founder of decARcerate , the Prison Portrait Project and the 7th St. Mural Project for Peace Week. She is also recognized with an Artist Fellowship by Public Engagement Art, and for creating the "Forest to Faucet" water mural in Little Rock.

• Peace Partner of the Year: Arkansas Peace Week, in recognition of its mission to educate and promote peacemaking and raise awareness of organizations working to build a lasting peace in Arkansas. Arkansas Peace Week featured dozens of events, including the Peace Across Faith interfaith meal, expanded School Lesson Plans, Youth Essay & Art Contests, and the 7th Street Mural Art Festival.

The awards -- which recognize an individual and organization for best exemplifying the purposes and aspirations of the Arkansas Coalition for Peace & Justice Peace, its members and partners -- will be presented Saturday during the organization's annual membership meeting.

The keynote address will be delivered virtually by Rivera Sun, an activist and author known both for peace and nonviolence, and for her ecological engagement. She is the Advancing Nonviolence Coordinator for Campaign Nonviolence, a project of Pace e Bene; editor of Nonviolence News; and the author of The Dandelion Insurrection, The Way Between and other novels.

Her study guide to making change with nonviolent action is used by several activist groups across the country.

Arkansas Coalition for Peace & Justice has asked Rivera to challenge Arkansans with ways to help make Little Rock a nonviolent city in 2023.

The event will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1818 Reservoir Road in Little Rock. A welcome reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a potluck meal at 6 p.m. The program starts at 6:50 p.m. and is open to the public.

It will also be accessible via livestreaming at https://www.facebook.com/acpj.acpj.

The Arkansas Coalition for Peace & Justice Peace is a non-profit, voluntary association of individuals and organizations who support a vision of harmony with the earth and all people through education, dialogue and action. Its focus is on three key areas: peace and non-violence, social justice and ecology. Additional information is available at the website www.arpeaceandjustice.org.