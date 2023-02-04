DEAR HELOISE: Regarding Courtney W.'s question about alleviating dry winter skin, I would like to recommend using a humidifier. I've used one for years due to dry skin, and it helps not only my skin, but also my dry hair and sinuses. They're readily available, as is the distilled water used in them. I even have a small portable one for travel.

-- Cindy C.,

Redlands, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: I read the article from Betty R. about family not listening when she tells them, "No gifts, please, I am downsizing." The solution for my husband and I are receiving gift cards to restaurants or generic cards to be used anywhere. We thoroughly enjoy the gift cards; we use them whenever we want or need them, and they do not take up space.

-- Violet P., Houston

DEAR HELOISE: I have a method that never fails. I put two or three eggs in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and let boil for a couple of seconds. Cover and let cool. When the water is cold, I check to see if any shells have cracked. Those eggs then get used in something else.

I write the date on the ones that are perfect, and I use the water the eggs boiled in for my plants.

-- Carolyn McDonough,

Canaan, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: I have a small tabletop heater in my bathroom. I always turn it on before my shower to keep my bathroom warm. Then, when I use my moisturizer, I put it on my hands and hold my hands in front of the heater for two seconds so that my moisturizer is warm and goes on easily.

-- Joy, The Villages, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: Just want to suggest that if your laundry room is downstairs, do not use a plastic laundry basket.

Carrying it downstairs increases the chance of a fall. Instead, use a mesh laundry bag, make sure the top is securely closed, and just toss it down the stairs. This keeps both hands free and adds a greater measure of safety for you as you go downstairs. Keep safe.

-- Grace Hill, via email

DEAR HELOISE: When flying, tie a bright piece of cloth to the handle of your suitcase. This way, it is so easy to pick yours out on the carousel. I saw this done on another suitcase years ago, and it has served me well. I'm just sorry if my hint came too late for those thousands of stressed-out travelers this past Christmas.

-- Cheri Lehew,

Punta Gorda, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: I just took a photo of your Italian Chicken recipe. It is a quick way to save a recipe or hint nowadays, rather than cutting it out of the paper. I've been reading Heloise since I don't remember!

-- Patricia Joan Ellis Smith,

via email

