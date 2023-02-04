Sections
Today at 3:21 a.m.

• Keith Stonehouse of the Detroit area was confronted with a $1,000 tab after his 6-year-old son, Mason, played a game before bed, using his dad's cellphone and Grubhub account to order a smorgasbord including jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma and chicken pita sandwiches and chili cheese fries.

• Adam Schiff, California congressman, is pushing for a U.S. postage stamp in memory of P-22, the famed mountain lion of Los Angeles, which died in December and has been honored with roadside tributes, half a dozen murals and an upcoming celebration of life.

• Cho Kuk, a former South Korean justice minister, was sentenced to two years in prison for using fake credentials to help his children get into prestigious schools, a scandal that rocked the government and sparked large protests.

• Blake Dorse of the Oceanside, Calif., Fire Department said it's not uncommon for skydivers to miss their landing spots but "this is the first time ... we've had a non-opening chute," after a man survived plummeting to Earth and smacking into the roof of a house before hitting the ground.

• Olivia Brown, a high school sophomore in Malverne, N.Y., said "the true meaning of justice is righting the wrongs that came before you" after students convinced the village board that a street honoring a Ku Klux Klan leader would be better named "Acorn Way."

• Wes Moore, Maryland's first Black governor, emphasized public service in his State of the State speech, highlighting a proposal to create a service-year program for high school graduates that he said would be a national first and noting that the word "service" comes from the Latin word for "slavery."

• Alon Chanukov said it "feels like an act of terrorism" intended "to terrify the Jewish people here" as police investigate a shooting at his San Francisco synagogue in which a man may have fired blanks before waving and exiting a minute later.

• Lisa Cox of Missouri's health department said almost all the state's medical marijuana dispensaries applied to sell recreational pot, licenses were approved and Missouri is now the 21st state in a growing club.

• Max Pulsinelli of New York City's Central Park Zoo said a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco flew the coop after someone vandalized its exhibit, with police officers unable to catch the bird when it was spotted on Fifth Avenue.

In the news

