Leaders PB class kicks off the year

The Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2023 kicked off with its opening session recently. This year's group learned the ins and outs of leadership and what to expect in upcoming sessions, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The class is a program of the chamber.

After a few icebreakers, the class took part in a scavenger hunt to locate many of the historical landmarks in the city. Several lifelong Pine Bluff residents who are class members said they haven't been to all of the locations even though they grew up in Pine Bluff, according to the newsletter.

The class had lunch at the Saracen Casino Resort buffet. Following lunch, the students heard from several representatives of nonprofit organizations to learn their missions and needs.

Nonprofit presentations were given by the United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas - Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, and the Children's Advocacy Center of Pine Bluff.

"The chamber looks forward to a wonderful year with our new group," a spokesman said.

Leadership Pine Bluff consists of nine, monthly daylong sessions.

These sessions offer first-hand information on community issues including a history of area leadership, local government, law enforcement, economic development, health and human services, state government and education.

Leaders in their fields conduct the sessions, according to the chamber's website.

Leadership Pine Bluff's presenting sponsor is Saracen Casino Resort.