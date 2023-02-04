Blame the criminals

I'm just tired of seeing article after article about "gun violence." I believe this constant drumbeat of blaming the violent actions of psychopathic career criminals on their weapon of choice is just completely illogical, not to mention totally false. Instead of blaming their tool of choice, we desperately need to start blaming the criminal perps that commit these crimes, and enhance sentencing to a point where it actually deters them!

From my research, it appears that law-abiding citizens legally used firearms in self-defense nearly 40,000 times a year between 2014 and 2018. It seems we seldom see articles about citizens legally using firearms to defend themselves and their families, but get plenty of stories about the criminals. I'm a conservative pro-gun voter and want to see a little more action by our elected officials to arrest and incarcerate said criminals. My two cents.

MARK DAGUE

Fort Smith

Should dress the part

Our governor needs a makeover. Can't someone tell her that longer dresses or suits and a new hairstyle would be more becoming to her job title?

I am over 80 years old and when I started in the workforce some 60-plus years ago, we were made aware that we should look neat and professional in clothing that is age-appropriate. Mrs. Sanders dresses like she just got out of college. If she is to represent our state, she should look the part.

RUTH ELLEN ETTMAN

Morrilton

Expensive governor

While there is no hard-and-fast rule, generally, states with larger populations have higher governor salaries, and that seems reasonable. The more people, the more problems to solve.

There are many websites available that lists the governors' salaries with their corresponding state populations. We have six states bordering Arkansas: Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Let's review a few of our neighboring governors' compensations.

But first, let's discuss Gov. Sarah Sanders' salary. Soon it will probably increase from about $159,000 to $168,000--when it is rubber-stamped by the Arkansas Independent Citizens Committee. These all-knowing seven disciples claimed last month that they do not have time to do an in-depth analysis of the other states' governors' compensations. But I found this in 30 minutes, and this is what I will share with you.

Governor Sanders' upgraded salary, $168,000, divided by Arkansas' population, 3.04 million, would mean she charges, per capita, about 5.5 cents--for her wisdom--from every man, woman, and child in her kingdom.

On the other hand, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's salary is only $153,750 with a whopping Texas population of 30.03 million. Texans only pay, per capita, about one-half of a penny for Governor Abbott's services. (Please, don't share this information with Governor Abbott, he will want Sarah's cushy job.)

But let's move on with our analysis. When we compare states, we always include Mississippi: Gov. Tate Reeves' salary is merely $122,160 with a population of (you guessed it, close to Arkansas') 2.94 million. Mississippians, pay, per capita, about 4 cents for Governor Reeves' services.

Although I calculated all six surrounding states, you do the math. Governor Sanders is far more expensive than any of the other six governors. What is even more amazing, she has only been in her office a little over three weeks--a trainee--and already will receive a retroactive 6 percent bonus.

"Governor Sanders, we do not have money for bread!"

"Oh? ... Then eat cake!"

JAMES TURNER

North Little Rock

Targets one segment

I recently saw "Tootsie" at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. If the Arkansas Legislature bill against drag passes, would this show have been allowed? Legislators, did you forbid your impressionable children to watch "Mrs Doubtfire" (Robin Williams)? Did you see the movie version of "Tootsie" (Dustin Hoffman)? Are you old enough to remember Tom Hanks dressed as a woman in "Bosom Buddies" (oops, is it too sexual to say "bosom"?)? Were your parents shocked and appalled when Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis were in drag for "Some Like It Hot"? Or when Julie Andrews dressed as a man in "Victor, Victoria"?

The hypocrisy of our current radical-right Legislature and governor having an education program professing that parents know what is best for their children, then saying "but we can't trust you not to take your child to a drag show," is ridiculous. If you don't want your child exposed to drag, then don't take them.

This is less about protecting children than it is about targeting one segment of the population, and imposing certain legislators' opinions on everyone else.

ANABELLE STEELMAN

Fayetteville