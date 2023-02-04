LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks at South Carolina

11:59, 1H - Arkansas 9, South Carolina 8

The Razorbacks have a lead at the second media timeout thanks to a nice find by Ricky Council to Jalen Graham for an alley-oop dunk.

Arkansas' other score between the breaks was a Jordan Walsh dunk against the Gamecocks' 1-3-1 zone. I like having Council in the middle of that zone, where he can create for himself and others.

Josh Gray added a dunk for South Carolina. He has four points to lead the Gamecocks.

Arkansas is 4 of 8 from the floor and 0 of 1 from deep. The Razorbacks have not settled for threes, which is what you want to see against the half-court zone.

15:42, 1H - Arkansas 5, South Carolina 5

A so-so start for the Razorbacks on the road.

Ricky Council opened the game with a tough, long two-point jumper that got a nice roll and fell through. He turned the ball over trying to find Makhel Mitchell around the rim to send us to the first media timeout.

Makhi Mitchell has Arkansas' other bucket. It came after Makhel Mitchell airballed a short jumper from the right short corner.

Makhi Mitchell corralled it, posted up his defender and stepped through for a layup.

GG Jackson hit a three for the Gamecocks, and Josh Gray added a layup. Two offensive rebounds for South Carolina in the first segment.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Makhel Mitchell and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks have won three consecutive SEC games — all at home — and are looking for their first road win of the season against a team that is 0-5 at home in league play.

Council scored 25 points and 19 points in Arkansas’ last two games after adding just 12 total points in the team’s wins over Ole Miss and LSU. He has 11 assists in the last two SEC outings, as well.

Davis has scored 16-plus points in seven consecutive games. He had a season-high 19 points on Tuesday against Texas A&M behind 4 threes, which matched a career high.

Black has averaged 16.5 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the Razorbacks’ last 2 road games in SEC play. He has 28 assists in the previous 5 SEC games, generating 72 points.

Arkansas is No. 8 in conference games in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom data, and No. 7 in defensive efficiency.

The Razorbacks forced just 16 turnovers at Baylor and vs. Texas A&M. Keep an eye on that figure today as the Gamecocks are last in the SEC in offensive turnover percentage (21.2%).

South Carolina’s starters: Meechie Johnson, GG Jackson, Josh Gray, Hayden Brown and Chico Carter

Jackson and Johnson are the names to know for the Gamecocks. They are averaging 27.7 points in SEC games on 27.8 field goal attempts.

Jackson is a 6-9 freshman and projected lottery pick in the minds of many NBA draft analysts. He is coming off a 15-point outing earlier this week against Mississippi State in which he was 4 of 14 from the floor with 5 turnovers.

Jackson is among the league’s top shot-takers despite shooting under 37% on two-point looks and below 27% from three-point range. Johnson has deep range, and he is not shy about letting threes fly.

He was 3 of 7 beyond the arc against the Bulldogs on Tuesday. That showing followed a 4-of-28 stretch from three.

Carter is the team’s best shooter by far. He is 43 of 88 from deep this season, and 15 of 33 in SEC games. Carter played just 12 minutes against Mississippi State, though, because of a knee injury.

According to KenPom data, Gray is No. 1 in SEC games in offensive rebound rate and No. 4 in defensive rebound rate. Arkansas’ bigs must limit his impact on the glass.

The Gamecocks, who have lost six in a row, are 13th in league-only games in offensive and defensive efficiency.