Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Buttigieg; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Booker; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Buttigieg, Rubio; Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Jared Bernstein, member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press