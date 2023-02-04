FOOTBALL

Bama hires Rees as OC

Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. Rees is replacing Bill O'Brien, who left to take the offensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots. The former Houston Texans coach left last month to rejoin the Patriots, where he was an assistant before becoming Penn State's head coach in 2012. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, has been an assistant there since 2017 and offensive coordinator since 2020. He also spent a year with the San Diego Chargers in 2016 before returning to South Bend, Ind. The 30-year-old Rees was wooed by Brian Kelly when he left Notre Dame for LSU and by Miami last year, but decided to stay and work for first-year coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame finished 9-4 last season.

Charge against Mixon dropped

Bengals running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati. A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor's office requested the dismissal "in the interest of justice." A warrant for Mixon was issued Thursday. A police officer's accompanying affidavit alleged that the 26-year-old pointed a firearm and told the victim: "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can't) get me." It said the altercation happened a few blocks from the Bengals' stadium on Jan. 21 -- the day before Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game -- but included no other details about the circumstances.

GOLF

Windy day at Pebble Beach

Kurt Kitayama is starting to feel more comfortable each time he gets in contention on the PGA Tour, and the Californian can only hope that's the case going into the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Kitayama opened with 10 consecutive pars before getting on track and finished birdie-par on two of the tougher holes at Pebble Beach for a 2-under 70 that gave him a one-shot lead Friday. Kitayama was at 9-under 134 and led by one over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett and Hank Lebioda. The way the forecast looks, getting comfortable on the Monterey Peninsula takes on a different meaning. Starting times for today were moved up one hour because of strong wind, and it doesn't take much in these parts for it to be a problem. Lebioda felt it coming down the stretch Friday at Pebble Beach. He was leading most of the day until a double bogey on the par-3 fifth hole when he went well left of the green, dumped the next shot in a bunker and took three to get down. He finished with a bogey and had to settle for a 72. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 69 on Friday and is at 4-under 139. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 71 shot a 71 for the second day in a row and is at 2-under. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) turned in a 73 on Friday and is at 1-under overall. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) struggled on a 77 on Friday and is at 2-over. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament.

Gallegos leads by one shot

Abet Gallegos turned in a 5-under 65 in Panama City to take a one-shot lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Panama Championship. Gallegos is at 5-under 135 at the halfway point, one shot in front of Jimmy Stanger, Ben Kohles, Kevin Dougherty and Mac Meissner. Former University of Arkansas golfer Tag Ridings posted a 74 on Friday and failed to make the cut with a 4-over 144. Zack Fischer (Benton) completed the tournament at 11-over 151.

Ancer on top at Saudi

Abraham Ancer of Mexico had a 4-under 66 on Friday and led by one shot over PGA Tour rookie of the year Cameron Young in the Saudi International. The Asian Tour event had a majority of Saudi-funded LIV Golf players, including Ancer. Young, who had a second consecutive 65, was among players who received a release from the PGA Tour to play. Ancer was at 11-under 129. British Open champion Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau all missed the cut.

Law earns share of UAE lead

David Law's strong finish gave the Scot a share of the lead with Adrian Meronk and Rasmus Hojgaard at the halfway point of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Friday. Law's bogey-free 8-under 64 included an eagle and three birdies over the last five holes at Al Hamra Golf Club to reach 11-under overall. Polish golfer Meronk made seven birdies in his 65 including four in a row from the 11th hole. Hojgaard's 67 included six birdies and a costly bogey on the 16th when he was briefly in the lead at 12 under. The Dane is the twin brother of defending champion Nicolai.

MOTOR SPORTS

Ford returns to F1

Formula One's booming popularity in the United States has lured another American brand to the series as Ford said Friday it would return to the globe-trotting series as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing. The partnership begins with immediate technical support this season, but Ford engines in 2026 when F1 adopts new hybrid regulations that lured Ford back after a 24-year absence. Red Bull powertrains and Ford will partner on the development of a hybrid power unit that will supply engines to both Red Bull and AlphaTauri when new F1 regulations begin in 2026. The partnership -- which is for at least eight years -- was announced in New York as Red Bull unveiled the car design it will use in 2023. Red Bull won the constructors title last season, and Max Verstappen is the two-time defending world champion.

TENNIS

U.S. grabs 2-0 advantage

Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, gave the United States a 2-0 lead over host Uzbekistan in Davis Cup qualifying on Friday. Paul beat Khumoyun Sultanov 6-1, 7-6 (6) after McDonald's Davis Cup debut produced a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Sergey Fomin on an indoor hard court in Tashkent. The best-of-five-match series finishes today with one match in doubles followed by two in singles. The Americans can clinch a spot in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals if Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek defeat Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev in doubles.

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies' Brooks suspended

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night. The league announced the punishments on Friday. Brooks struck Mitchell in the groin area during the third quarter after the Grizzlies guard had fallen to the floor. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks and then shoving him. Both players were ejected in Cleveland's 128-113 win.

Tide coach gets new deal

Alabama Coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program's best regular season in decades. Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved Friday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. It makes him the fourth-highest paid basketball coach in the SEC and among the Top 10 nationally, Athletic Director Greg Byrne said. Oats, who is in his fourth season, will make $4.5 million for the first year with $200,000 annual raises. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0) has the team's highest ranking this deep into a season since 1976-77.