One dead after Fort Smith shooting Friday morning

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 2:56 a.m.
FORT SMITH -- Police were investigating a fatal shooting in the 800 block of North 18th Street in Fort Smith on Friday morning.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said in a news release a homeowner in the area contacted the Police Department on Friday in reference to having shot a man who had reportedly broken into his residence while armed with a knife.

Officers arrived and found the body of a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Mitchell didn't release the man's identity Friday morning pending notification of next of kin.

The homeowner, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries at his request, Mitchell said.

Print Headline: Fort Smith police investigate fatal shooting

