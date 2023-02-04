One dead after Fort Smith shooting Friday morning

FORT SMITH -- Police were investigating a fatal shooting in the 800 block of North 18th Street in Fort Smith on Friday morning.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said in a news release a homeowner in the area contacted the Police Department on Friday in reference to having shot a man who had reportedly broken into his residence while armed with a knife.

Officers arrived and found the body of a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Mitchell didn't release the man's identity Friday morning pending notification of next of kin.

The homeowner, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries at his request, Mitchell said.

An officer with the Fort Smith Police Department hangs police tape, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the site of a shooting death at a residence on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street in Fort Smith. According to Aric Mitchell, FSPD public information officer, the homeowner, a 58-year-old male, contacted police around 9:45 a.m. to report the shooting of a 29-year-old knife-wielding man who allegedly broke into the residence. The suspected intruder died on scene from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The homeowner was taken to a hospital at his request to treat non-life-threatening injuries. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

