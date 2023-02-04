OPINION | NATE ALLEN | Hogs looking to grab a road win today at South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE -- If the Razorbacks finally are to win on the SEC basketball road, today's game seems a must.

Remaining SEC away games for Arkansas, 0-4 on the SEC road, at Kentucky, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Tennessee certainly on paper loom tougher than today's 2:30 p.m. SEC Network televised clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C.

The 8-14 overall, 1-8 SEC records indicate things have not fared well for Coach Lamont Paris' first Gamecocks season.

But every SEC team has had its day. South Carolina sports one of the biggest. Off a 43-points loss to Tennessee the Gamecocks stunned, 71-68 nationally storied Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

Sophomore guard Meechie Johnson's 26 points, six assists and six rebounds and 6-9 freshman forward GG Jackson's 16 points most fueled the upset in Lexington, Ky. and immediately sprang into Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman's conversation.

"GG Jackson is involved in everything that they do from an offensive standpoint," Musselman said. "Obviously Meechie Johnson does a great job of facilitating to other players as well as scoring the ball, and he's got deep range. (Senior guard) Chico Carter is probably as good a 3-point shooter as there is in the SEC."

The Gamecocks proved at least one night big time capable at home. Back in November at Colonial they upset currently nationally 20th Clemson of the ACC.

"They have a young superstar (freshman Jackson)," Musselman said. "So they're going to beat ranked teams like a Clemson."

Kentucky ranked 25th when stunned by South Carolina.

Nothing seems for granted in the SEC. Even Alabama, 9-0 SEC unscathed and last week ranked No. 2 nationally, got routed, 93-69 in Norman, Okla. in last Saturday's SEC/Big 12 Challenge game by those same Oklahoma Sooners that Arkansas handled, 88-78 in December at Tulsa.

Just more proof to the coaching contention that every game has its own entity.

Musselman's Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5) feel better contesting currently No. 11 Baylor so closely in a 67-64 SEC/Big 12 Challenge loss at Baylor's Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas then

Tuesday at Walton Arkansas defeating Texas A&M, 81-70.

"We're continuing to evolve," Musselman said.

Beating A&M's Aggies anywhere has become a big deal. In a 7-2 triple tie for second in the SEC with Auburn and Tennessee, A&M stopped Auburn's 28 home-games winning streak.

Tuesday's triumph at Walton was especially big with the Razorbacks rematching A&M Feb. 15 in College Station, Texas.

For now though, Arkansas plays its biggest deal in Columbia, S.C.

PROPHESIES BACK ON TRACK

After their teams' performances at last week's Razorback Invitational, Coach Chris Bucknam predicted his Razorbacks track and field men would advance from unranked to ranked while Coach Lance Harter predicted his Razorbacks women would advance from ranked 11th by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

They were understated correct.

The USTFCCA now ranks Bucknam's men No. 3. Harter's women rate No. 1.