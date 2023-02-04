100 YEARS AGO Feb. 4, 1923

MENA — It is still legal to swap horses in Polk county without paying a license for so doing. County Judge Wear caused the arrest of W. A. Watson, a resident of Conway county, when the visitor was caught engaged in the time honored practice of horse swapping on Mena streets. The judge caused the man’s arrest for violation of Section 9836 of the Arkansas laws, which prescribes that “foreign persons” must pay a license to engage in horse trading. Justice S. H. Smith, before whom the case was tried, ruled that Watson was not a “foreign person,” and was within his constitutional rights in trading without a license.

50 YEARS AGO Feb. 4, 1973

A bill has been introduced in the Arkansas House to create a retirement system for former governors. But the only immediate beneficiary would be Orval E. Faubus, who would receive $10,000 annually in retirement benefits. Representative John Miller of Melbourne, sponsor of the bill (HB 462), said he was not aware that Faubus would be eligible. … The state does not have a retirement plan for governors, although they may participate in the Public Employees Retirement System at less benefits than those proposed by Miller.

25 YEARS AGO Feb. 4, 1998

CONWAY — The office of The Profile is expected to reopen today, a week after the student senate fired the editor and shut down Hendrix College’s student newspaper. Student senators Tuesday replaced Chris Halliwell, the fired editor, with Layla Merrifield and hired Adrienne Oliver as assistant editor and Bren O’Reilly as associate editor. … The senate shut down the newspaper last week after firing Halliwell on grounds that he doesn’t meet the qualifications for the position because he’s a student on leave. … Halliwell and other defiant staff members have banded together to publish the first and possibly only issue of an alternative newspaper, The Prologue, similar in appearance to The Profile. The alternative paper’s motto is “We’d like to get back to work,” playing off the official school newspaper’s slogan, “Get Back to Work.”

10 YEARS AGO Feb. 4, 2013

Undercover Little Rock detectives spied on Occupy Little Rock activities and members over several months, including the group’s planning meetings and protest actions, according to city documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request. The documents show that undercover detectives infiltrated the group of political activists during early October 2011 meetings, weeks before the group went on to occupy the green space outside the Clinton Presidential Center downtown. … The revelation that Occupy Little Rock was monitored and infiltrated was “bizarre” but expected, said movement member Adam Lansky, who used his experiences with the group in an unsuccessful campaign for a city Board of Directors position in November. … “It’s creepy to me. Man, it’s creepy,” Lansky said. “But it’s funny to me. People are threatened by what’s different. People are threatened by something that seems to detract from their power.” … Little Rock Police Chief Stuart Thomas declined to be interviewed about police surveillance of the Occupy Little Rock members. Department spokesman, Sgt. Cassandra Davis, also declined to be interviewed.