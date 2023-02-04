The world in brief: Pakistanis raid hideout, kill 2 militants

Pakistanis raid hideout, kill 2 militants

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani troops raided Friday a militant hideout in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban militant group in the country's northwest and near the border with Afghanistan, the military said. The raid triggered a shootout that killed that killed two militants.

The military said the militants killed in the raid in North Waziristan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, had been involved in past attacks on security forces, without providing details.

Also Friday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said he invited his predecessor and now opposition leader, Imran Khan, to talks next week about how the country should respond to the surge of violence.

There was no immediate response to Sharif's invitation for talks from Khan, who was ousted in a no-conference vote in Parliament in April 2022.

More than 2,000 supporters of Khan's opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, rallied Friday in Peshawar to denounce the surge in violence and demand peace. Similar rallies were also held elsewhere, organized by civil society groups.

Guantanamo inmate free after 16 years

WASHINGTON -- U.S. military officials said Thursday that they have freed and sent to Central America a onetime al-Qaida money courier who had completed his sentence, ending an imprisonment that included torture at clandestine CIA sites and 16 years at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen who grew up outside Baltimore, arrived Thursday in Belize under a Biden administration agreement with that government.

This was the first time since the Obama administration that U.S. officials have been able to reach agreement with a stable third-party country willing to take Guantanamo prisoners whom the U.S. no longer considers a threat. Khan's lawyers said he should have been freed last February under a pretrial agreement.

Khan, who is in his early 40s, said in a statement through his legal team that he regrets working with al-Qaida in his early 20s. That included ferrying $50,000 from Pakistan to fund a deadly 2003 hotel bombing in Indonesia and taking part in plotting several attacks that were never carried out.

"I promise all of you, especially the people of Belize, that I will be a productive, law-abiding member of society," the statement said.

Khan pleaded guilty before a U.S. military commission in 2012. He was sentenced in 2021 to 26 years, though a pretrial agreement required a Pentagon legal official to cut that term to no more than 11 years because of his cooperation with U.S. authorities.

Thirty-four detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay, including 20 eligible for transfer if stable third-party countries can be found to take them, the Pentagon said.

Imprisoned Iranian released from jail

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Acclaimed Iranian director Jafar Panahi was released on bail Friday, two days after going on hunger strike to protest his imprisonment last summer, his supporters said.

Panahi was arrested last July and later ordered to serve six years on charges of propagandizing against the government, a sentence dating back to 2011 that had never been enforced. He is among a number of Iranian artists, sports figures and other celebrities who have been detained after speaking out against the theocracy.

Panahi, 62, had continued making award-winning films for more than a decade despite being legally barred from travel and filmmaking.

Yusef Moulai, Panahi's lawyer, confirmed he had been released on bail and returned home. He said Panahi was in good health after two days without food. He declined to provide further information.

He was arrested in July when he went to the Tehran prosecutor's office to inquire about the arrests of two other Iranian filmmakers. A judge later ruled that he must serve the earlier sentence.

Abducted WHO employee gains freedom

BAMAKO, Mali -- A World Health Organization employee was released in northern Mali after being abducted by unidentified assailants, a spokesperson said Friday.

Dr. Mahamadou Diawara was freed Thursday afternoon and is in Gao town, Abdoulaye Cisse, communication officer for the WHO in Mali told The Associated Press.

"We are conducting the formalities to bring him back to [the capital]," he said. He did not give any further details about the circumstances of Diawara's release.

Diawara was abducted from his car last month in the town of Menaka where he had been working with the WHO for three years, providing medical care to communities that are often remote and face security risks and violence.

No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

At least 25 foreigners and untold numbers of locals have been abducted in the Sahel since 2015, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Several foreigners remain captive according to the organization, including the Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre, a German priest kidnapped in Mali's capital, Bamako, in November.





