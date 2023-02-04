PB panel to add new job for a cultural specialist

The Pine Bluff Administrative Committee met via Zoom this week to approve a cultural development specialist position to oversee the cultural programming in Pine Bluff's development of the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District, an initiative presented to the city in November by tourism director Jimmy Cunningham.

Collaborators of the project include Cunningham, the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance, the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force and the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, with a total cost estimate of about $6 million.

The request for $2 million by the organizations was granted and will be funded by the city.

According to Larry Matthews, director of Economic and Community Development, the position would operate out of his office. "This position was scheduled within the budget," he said.

According to the job description, the cultural development specialist will be a full-time position and someone who has an appreciation for history and cultural diversity as well as understands developing entertaining and educational programs that engage tourists and residents.

Some responsibilities include local museum strategy and support to increase visitation, program development for the cultural district and collaborations with the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance, the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force and the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission to nurture and sustain a culture of shared decision-making.

"We have museums that went dormant downtown and we're trying to get them up and running," Matthews said. "The person will be working at the community development office and receive training on how the department works also."

The salary is $50,000 a year with a two-year completion date for the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District project. Matthews said longevity plans for the person in this position will be needed past the two years. The approval from the committee will be sent to the full council with a "do pass."

"At this point, we're dealing with the $2 million allocation participating in a two-year project," he said. "At that point in time, it will be reconsidered if the position goes away or if we make an allocation moving forward."

The plaza includes areas dedicated to blues and wellness, cinema, food trucks, with an estimated economic impact of more than $18 million per year. The land to be developed is mostly owned by the city and consists of fields and empty parking lots.

An economic impact report of the project by Tourism Economics estimates 128,000 total visits including visits by patrons who already frequent Saracen Casino. Out of the 128,000 visits, 88,000 would be non-local, resulting in $13.6 million in total spending.

According to the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force and the Delta Rhythm & Blues Alliance, cultural districts serve many purposes, including:

• Helping revitalize neighborhoods and increase the quality of life for its residents;

• Serving as a vehicle to assist in the support and marketing of local nonprofit cultural organizations;

• Serving as a focal point to brand a city's unique identity and embrace its historic significance;

• Having a significant economic impact on cities, attracting businesses, tourists and local residents to a central part of the city.

"Once approval is made from the council we will start advertising for the position," Matthews said. "Hopefully it is someone who is familiar with the city of Pine Bluff and the cultural position."