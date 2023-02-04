PREP BASKETBALL: Freshman McCoy makes two late free throws to lift Springdale past Rogers Heritage

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale's young team has been so close this season, which reminded Coach Heather Hunsucker of a quote from Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman following the Hogs' 67-64 loss to Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

"He said, 'I hurt for my locker room because there's not a team playing harder than my team,' " Hunsucker said. "That's how I've felt with this team."

Well, hurt no more because Springdale earned the signature victory Friday the Lady Bulldogs have been working toward.

Freshman Kaiya McCoy made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to give Springdale a 53-52 victory over Rogers Heritage in 6A-West Conference action at the Bulldogs' gym. Heritage rushed down the court in a try for the win, but a basket by Ruthie McCain came too late and was waved off.

McCoy finished with 20 points to lead Springdale (3-6, 11-11), which trailed 37-31 late in the third quarter. Freshman Charlee Hudson added 19 points, including four long 3-pointers. McCoy had the other three 3-pointers for the Lady Bulldogs.

Carlee Casteel scored 20 points and McCain 15 for Heritage (17-5, 6-3).

"Lot of respect for Heritage," Hunsucker said. "What a great team they have but I'm really happy for our kids, our locker room. To learn from some of our past mistakes and get over the hump, I couldn't be more proud for the kids."

Casteel, who'll play next season for Army, swept through the lane to give Heritage a 46-42 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Springdale continued to battle behind McCoy, Hudson, and Liberty Miller, who contributed 10 points.

Rogers Heritage turned the ball over against defensive pressure on an inbound play late in the game, which led to another possession for Springdale. McCoy went aggressively to the rim and was fouled to set up her game-winning free throws.

Both teams had trouble finishing shots in the second quarter until McCoy converted a three-point play and Hudson scored off a rebound to give Springdale a 16-12 lead. But Heritage battled back behind the play of Casteel, who scored eight of her 20 points in the first half.

Springdale held for the last shot in the first half with the game tied 22-22. But the Lady Bulldogs missed and Casteel went coast-to-coast for a layup to give Heritage a 24-22 lead at halftime.