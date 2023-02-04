Sections
Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

by Rick Lee | Today at 1:55 a.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 61-206 (29.6%)

LEE'S LOCK Gun Pilot in the seventh

BEST BET Willow Creek Road in the 10th

LONG SHOT Falconite in the second

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $37,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

BEST OF GREELEY** has been on the sidelines since May, but he consistently owns the field's fastest Beyer figures. He has been working well for his return. MEAN JAKEY was beaten only a nose at this claiming price last month, and he has been consistently competitive in five races at Oaklawn. UPSTRIKER crossed the wire one position behind Mean Jakey as a post-time favorite. He was claimed by a winning stable and may make amends.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Best Of Greeley;De La Cruz;Anderson;2-1

5 Mean Jakey;Torres;Diodoro;5-2

4 Upstriker;Juarez;Rosin;3-1

2 Whiskey Double;Santana;Vance;6-1

3 Whooping Jay;Baze;Broberg;10-1

6 Burninhunkoflove;Arrieta;Sharp;15-1

7 Charter Oak;Talamo;Vance;15-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

FALCONITE* is an unraced gelding with a pair of encouraging workouts for a stable that generally breezes horses slowly, and this stable does win with first-timers. FAMILY TRADITION has not raced since a second-place debut 17 months ago at Indiana, but he has powerful connections and is likely to go favored. DANCIN ROCKET showed good speed in a third-place return to the races Jan. 1, which was a day that played kindly to late-running types.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Falconite;Bowen;McBride;20-1

5 Family Tradition;Castillo;Cox;2-1

2 Dancin Rocket;Jordan;Martin;7-2

10 Shotgun Up;Quinonez;Petalino;5-1

9 Order of Merit;Torres;Durham;6-1

4 Pikachu;Medellin;Milligan;15-1

8 Guarded;Bejarano;Moquett;10-1

11 Joe Bill;Cabrera;Smith;12-1

3 Krusin Rocket;De La Cruz;Martin;20-1

7 Work All Day;Harr;Hewitt;20-1

1 Sunsign;Zimmerman;Lauer;30-1

12 Lobo Irish;Hiraldo;Moysey;30-1

3 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MOUNT CRAIG*** finished with energy in a pair of in the money sprint finishes at Churchill and Belmont, and the 4-year-old colt is bred to improve at route distances. ATLANTIC DANCER rallied to second when unable to catch a lone speed winner at this class and distance Jan. 7, which was a speed favoring afternoon. GOIN TO THE SHOW finished third in both of his races last winter at Oaklawn, and he is a contender if stronger and faster as a 4-year-old.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Mount Craig;Arrieta;Mott;8-5

7 Atlantic Dancer;Torres;Zito;5-2

6 Goin to the Show;Baze;Puhich;7-2

9 Patrolman;Bejarano;Ortiz;5-1

8 Tahoe Run;Santana;Robertson;12-1

3 Funny Uncle;Court;Vance;20-1

5 Whiterose Jewel;Medellin;Milligan;20-1

2 Baby Its Cold;Rodriguez;Deville;30-1

4 Eye Am Smart;Borel;Williams;30-1

4 Purse $103,000, 1 mile, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

STRIKINGLY SPUN** was bet down to second choice and did not disappoint in a clear two-turn maiden victory, and a series of good subsequent breezes suggests she is ready to move up and contend. STELLAR LADY was narrowly defeated in a two-turn stake in her only previous race on Lasix, and she is battle tested in Grade I company. MIDNIGHT HEIRESS appears to be the controlling speed, and Hall of Fame trainer is having blinkers removed, which is a high percentage move for this stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Strikingly Spun;Arrieta;Sharp;3-1

2 Stellar Lady;Cabrera;McPeek;2-1

8 Midnight Heiress;Juarez;Hollendorfer;5-1

6 Fabulous Candy;Gonzalez;Moysey;6-1

1 Homecoming Queen;Santana;Brisset;10-1

3 Need Some Money;Bejarano;Shorter;8-1

5 Juniors Joanie;Torres;Smith;12-1

4 Beautiful and Bold;De La Cruz;Compton;15-1

5 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

CACTUS** has a long series of encouraging workouts leading up to his career debut, and he has a high percentage trainer-rider team. MOON CONNECTION contested the lead in an improved second-place finish at this level Jan. 6, and the lightly raced colt drew a favorable post. ETERNALLY GRATEFUL had to overcome a slow start when finishing second behind a post-time favorite, and he is talented enough to graduate, but he also has a knack for breaking poorly.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Cactus;Santana;Casse;3-1

10 Moon Connection;Baze;Litfin;7-2

6 Eternally Grateful;Asmussen;Asmussen;4-1

9 Six Whips;Gonzalez;Moysey;6-1

1 Texas Ted;Hiraldo;Barkley;10-1

4 Sparkin;Harr;Cates;12-1

5 Once Upon a Dream;Torres;Diodoro;12-1

7 El Mongo;Castillo;Villafranco;15-1

11 Manta Rey;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1

8 Sergeant Countzler;Juarez;Hiles;15-1

2 Kyandi;Jordan;Jordan;20-1

6 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

INCORRIGIBLE** tired after setting a strong early pace at Turfway, but he has done his best running at Oaklawn, and he may be able to control the pace. TAKE CHARGE GENT was stake-placed last summer at this distance, and he is dropping into a $10,000 claiming race following useful race in tougher starter allowance company. BOLDISH is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career, and trainer Genaro Garcia gets his "go-to" rider David Cabrera.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Incorrigible;Bejarano;Gibson;3-1

5 Take Charge Gent;Saez;McKnight;5-1

7 Boldish;Cabrera;Garcia;4-1

1 Mr. Tip;Castillo;Villafranco;9-2

2 Generator;Court;Vance;10-1

6 Primer Dimer;Torres;Asmussen;10-1

4 Ego;Jordan;Puhl;15-1

8 See Spot Run;Bowen;Puhl;15-1

9 Optimus Kat;Gonzalez;Barkley;15-1

11 Georgia Deputy;De La Cruz;Petalino;20-1

3 Morning Snow;Baze;Pish;20-1

12 Major Kong;Pusac;Martin;30-1

7 Purse $103,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

GUN PILOT**** finished second in his first try around two turns Jan. 14, and the winning time was faster than older horses finished in the Fifth Season. PROTEGE broke her maiden in a fast clocking at Churchill, and he exits a competitive third-place finish behind a talented and promising winner. BOURBON BASH has a pair of recent stake-placed sprint finishes, and he was full of run in a 5-furlong bullet work last week.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Gun Pilot;Santana;Asmussen;7-5

6 Protege;Bejarano;Moquett;2-1

7 Bourbon Bash;Michel;Lukas;4-1

1 Gunflash;Torres;Broberg;12-1

3 Vigorish;Castillo;Asmussen;12-1

5 Coffee Caliente;Saez;Rosin;15-1

4 C.J's Storm;De La Cruz;Haran;20-1

8 Purse $49,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $50,000

CONCEPT** is dropping in class after setting a rapid pace in a fourth-place finish at Fair Grounds, and the stake-winning sprinter drew a nice post for a sprinter with speed. TOUCH CODE was beaten only a neck in a conditioned claiming race last month, and the improving 4-year-old has a versatile running style. COMMANDER CARL broke his maiden in front-running fashion at Santa Anita, and he is racing for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Concept;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

11 Touch Code;Talamo;Vance;7-2

8 Commander Carl;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

3 St Andrews;Castillo;Villafranco;8-1

5 Breslau;Arrieta;Contreras;10-1

6 Mr Creed;Saez;Villafranco;12-1

10 Summer in Malibu;Court;Vance;20-1

9 Lucky Dude;Jordan;Anderson;15-1

4 Deus Ex Machina;Cabrera;Garcia;20-1

2 Carbonite;Garcia;Garcia;30-1

1 Boat Song;Gallardo;Robertson;30-1

7 Crow's Nest;Asmussen;Asmussen;20-1

9 The Bayakoa. Grade III. Purse $250,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

A MO REAY** is unbeaten in two races on bleeder medication Lasix, including a romping win in the recent Pago Hop at Fair Grounds. LOVELY RIDE has won consecutive local stake races in wire-to-wire fashion and appears sharp enough to take on graded stake rivals. ICE ORCHID finished a close second behind Lovely Ride in the $150,000 Pippin, and she is a multiple graded stake-placed filly.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 A Mo Reay;Geroux;Cox;5-2

7 Lovely Ride;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

3 Ice Orchid;Santana;Ortiz;4-1

6 Le Da Vida;Cheminaud;Correas;7-2

4 Powder River;Cabrera;Casse;5-1

5 Graysonsmacho Gal;Saez;Ortiz;15-1

2 Guana Cay;Arrieta;Foster;20-1

10 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

WILLOW CREEK ROAD** has put three sharp works in succession, and the 4-year-old represents a stable that is very good at bringing over a fit and ready first-time starter. STUCK N SNOW has shown good speed in a pair of in the money finishes, and the beaten post-time favorite will defeat state-bred maidens soon. PEARCY ROAD broke poorly in a deceptively good fourth-place debut, and he keeps the leading rider aboard.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Willow Creek Road;Gallardo;Robertson;4-1

2 Stuck N Snow;Quinonez;Von Hemel;7-2

9 Pearcy Road;Torres;Prather;5-1

11 Classy Socks;Saez;Vance;6-1

10 Skyped;Borel;Borel;6-1

8 Kissofthenile;Jordan;Villafranco;8-1

6 Shake Up;Juarez;Calhoun;10-1

7 Colonel Barton;Baze;Puhich;12-1

3 Boliver;Bejarano;Moquett;15-1

4 Great Barrier;Santana;Ortiz;15-1

5 Hacker;Pusac;Martin;20-1

13 Four Dice;Medellin;Soto;30-1

14 Peripatetic;Cabrera;Litfin;30-1

12 Singing Groom;Wales;Hornsby;50-1

Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

