BASKETBALL

UCA women postpone another game

The University of Central Arkansas announced Friday that its Sunday matchup with North Alabama would be postponed to a future date.

The decision came two days after the ASUN announced the first of two meetings this week between UCA and North Alabama would also be postponed.

In a release from UCA, the school said "continuing to keep player health and safety at the forefront" as the main reason for the postponements. UCA played with eight active players in its most recent game on Jan. 28.

-- Sam Lane

TENNIS

Arkansas defeats East Tennessee State

The University of Arkansas men defeated East Tennessee State 6-1 on Friday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks started off strong in doubles play, winning on courts one and three to grab the early 1-0 lead. Alan Sau Franco and Gerard Planelles Ripoll secured the win on court three, defeating the Buccaneers, 6-3. In the top slot, Stefanos Savva and Melvin Manuel surged past Francisco Lamas and Juan Lobisano of ETSU, 6-3, to clinch the doubles point for the Hogs.

In singles play, Melvin Manuel won his match on court two due to retirement. Freshman Benedikt Emesz rolled past Adam Nagoudi 6-2, 6-1 to earn the second singles point for the Razorbacks. Junior Foster Rogers followed up with a 6-1, 6-4 straight-set victory on court six.

The Buccaneers won their only singles point on court one, as Dimitri Badra defeated Savva 6-4, 6-2. The Razorbacks rebounded with wins from Ripoll and Franco to close out the win for the Hogs.

BASEBALL

Arkansas Tech wins season opener

Three Arkansas Tech University pitchers held Chico State to four hits in a 5-0 win for the Wonder Boys on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Starting pitcher John Gray allowed a hit and struck out 7 in 4 innings for Arkansas Tech.

Gerald Pintarich (1-0) gave up 3 hits and struck out 9 to earn the win in relief. Will Horton didn't allow a hit in one inning.

Sam Stephenson went 3 for 5 to lead the Wonder Boys. Nick Jones had a two-run single.

HSU earns win over NW Missouri State

Cade Tucker finished 3 for 4, including a double and a triple, while also earning a save, to help lead Henderson State University to a 5-1 win over Northwest Missouri State on Friday at Clyde Berry Field in Arkadelphia.

Berry recorded five strikeouts in two innings of relief, earning his sixth career save and first of the 2023 season.

Henry Coppens earned the win in relief after pitching two innings.

Luke Farrar and Luke Rice each had two hits for the Reddies.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services