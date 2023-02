1. A short sleep.

2. To pull a vehicle by attaching it to the back of another vehicle.

3. To reduce the amount of light.

4. The hole at the top of a needle.

5. To cut grass.

6. A written record of events on a ship.

7. A cylindrical cup used mainly for hot drinks.

8. The standard number of strokes for each hole on a golf course.

9. A solemn promise.

ANSWERS:

1. Nap

2. Tow

3. Dim

4. Eye

5. Mow

6. Log

7. Mug

8. Par

9. Vow