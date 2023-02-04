You see, what had happened was . . . .

It wasn't spying, this thing in the sky. What happened was it went off-course. It wasn't spying, it was looking at the weather. And it just kept going until it was over your country. Total accident.

You know, we were worried about it. It went missing and wasn't where we thought it'd be. And surprise! The next thing you know, we're getting phone calls from you. The president had no knowledge of this. Why would he? It's a weather-watching machine! You don't bother the president with weather balloons and similar stuff.

The spooks certainly wouldn't have been involved. That would mean either the president gave permission for something this reckless, or he didn't have control of his administration. Neither is a good choice to admit to the public.

Why would we do some reckless spying with a summit between the two countries coming up in a matter of days? Come on, guys, give us some credit. We'd do reckless spying after the summit, wouldn't we?

So it went. For weeks in late April and early May of 1960. As the Americans--on the verge of a West-East summit in Europe to perhaps cool down the heated Cold War--lied about the U2 shoot-down. It was just a weather experiment. Pilot must've lost consciousness in high altitude. His plane was to fly over Turkey, and it just kept going over the USSR. Then youse guys shot him down. Poor fella.

Except the Soviets knew something the Americans didn't. The poor fella--Francis Gary Powers--survived the crash. The Russians had him in custody. When the Russians trapped the Americans into the cover-up, then sprung the trap on the international stage, Eisenhower said, privately, that he wanted to resign as president.

These things are embarrassing. Now the game has changed continents.

Hide in plain sight, the wisdom goes. But when your spy balloon sinks low enough--and hovers long enough over strategic missile fields--that a local newspaper photographer can take its picture, then there's not much hiding taking place.

The Pentagon has been tracking what clearly appears to be a spy balloon. The ChiComs deny that. It's a "civilian airship" used for weather research that went off course, doncha know.

The Pentagon has other ideas.

A picture of the large white balloon was taken by a photog for The Billings Gazette in Montana as it hovered over Malmstrom Air Force Base, home to intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and one of the nation's three nuclear missile silo fields.

Malmstrom represents sensitive airspace. (Ask the UFOs alleged to have hovered over the base in the 1970s.)

The Pentagon says it opted against shooting down the balloon; its ability to collect any sensitive data was compromised anyway. (The important stuff on the ground was quickly covered up. Or moved to President Biden's garage.)

Officials confirmed the balloon was trying to fly over Malmstrom's silos. Shooting it down was deemed not an option because of the potential threat to folks on the ground. And though the balloon was reportedly big enough to be seen by commercial pilots, officials say it was traveling well above commercial airspace (a photographer's zoom lens notwithstanding) and therefore not a threat.

The Pentagon's press secretary assured reporters that U.S. officials made extra sure it couldn't collect sensitive information and noted similar balloon activity over the U.S. has been monitored in recent years.

Yes, he added, the Pentagon sent the Chinese a stern: "Yo. What gives?" But used more military jargon, we're sure.

All this on the eve of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's trip to Beijing to address . . . tensions. After all this balloon business, it's been postponed.

Mr. Blinken just wrapped up a trip to the Philippines where he announced that the U.S. would increase its military presence but not go so far as to re-establish military bases. Though no troop numbers were revealed, the move is part of a strategy to expand the U.S. military's presence in southeast Asia and strengthen military alliances in the Indo-Pacific in anticipation of a possible conflict with Red China over Taiwan.

As for the Chinese balloon, which appeared to have a solar array dangling from it, U.S. fighter jets were put on notice but not deployed. The CCP must figure these balloon bouquets are worth a shot. Low risk, potential high reward. Really, really cheap.

The skies over Malmstrom are presumably clear again. Fingers crossed they stay that way. Anything other than clear skies, whether bogies are incoming or ICBMs outgoing, and tensions will be the least of our problems.