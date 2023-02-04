Tools & Toys: Zum Wool Dryer Balls Kit and Vitrazza Leather Footrest

Vitrazza Leather Footrest

What's to love: The footrest is designed for multiple ergonomic resting positions when sitting for long periods of time. It can be used sitting on the flat side for a steady rest or on the curved side in various positions.

What does it do: Made of handsome full-grain leather pieces over a medium density polyurethane foam insert, the footrests are 20-inches long, 10-inches wide and 5-inches tall and weigh 2 pounds. Colors are available in charcoal and espresso. The footrests are handcrafted in Dnipro, Ukraine. In addition, 2% of each footrest purchase is donated to The Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which provides urgent humanitarian help throughout Ukraine. They sell for $195. For more information, visit vitrazza.com.

■ ■ ■

Zum Wool Dryer Balls Kit

What's to love: Adds scent to clean laundry while in the dryer using a scent sprayed on wool dryer balls.

What does it do: The natural wool dryer balls speed up dry time and help keep laundry from wrinkling. Spraying the included aroma blend on to the balls disperses the scent among the drying laundry. The spray is made with water, essential oils and glycerin and is available in three scents, Salt Water, Patchouli and Frankincense and Myrrh. The dryer balls can be used more than 600 times according to the company. The kit sells for $13. Find more in information here: indigowild.com.