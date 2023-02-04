Sections
UALR men vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:14 a.m.

WHEN 3:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 7-17, 3-8 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 15-9, 6-5

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.7;9.3

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;12.4;5.5

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.2;2.4

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;9.0;1.3

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;6.1;3.5

COACH Darrell Walker (58-82 in fifth season at UALR, 104-100 in seventh season overall)

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Ray'Sean Taylor, 6-1, So.;15.0;4.2

G Damarco Minor, 6-0, So.;11.8;5.3

F DeeJuan Pruitt, 6-8, So.;11.4;8.7

G Shamar Wright, 6-7, Jr.;10.7;4.3

F Lamar Wright, 6-7, Jr.;8.3;3.2

COACH Brian Barone (43-69 in fourth season at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;SIUE

74.4;Points for;72.8

79.0;Points against;68.4

-1.1;Rebound margin;+1.1

+0.5;Turnover margin;+1.7

44.1;FG pct.;42.8

32.6;3-pt. pct.;32.5

72.7;FT pct.;74.5

CHALK TALK Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is the last of the nine of Ohio Valley opponents that UALR will play for the first time as part of the league's double round-robin schedule. ... The Cougars rank second in scoring margin in the conference at +4.8 points, trailing only Tennessee-Martin. ... This matchup features two of the league's top three rebounders in Myron Gardner (9.3 per game) and DeeJuan Pruitt (8.9). ... UALR has not won consecutive games this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

