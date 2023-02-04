UALR men vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 7-17, 3-8 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 15-9, 6-5
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.7;9.3
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;12.4;5.5
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.2;2.4
G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;9.0;1.3
F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;6.1;3.5
COACH Darrell Walker (58-82 in fifth season at UALR, 104-100 in seventh season overall)
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Ray'Sean Taylor, 6-1, So.;15.0;4.2
G Damarco Minor, 6-0, So.;11.8;5.3
F DeeJuan Pruitt, 6-8, So.;11.4;8.7
G Shamar Wright, 6-7, Jr.;10.7;4.3
F Lamar Wright, 6-7, Jr.;8.3;3.2
COACH Brian Barone (43-69 in fourth season at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;SIUE
74.4;Points for;72.8
79.0;Points against;68.4
-1.1;Rebound margin;+1.1
+0.5;Turnover margin;+1.7
44.1;FG pct.;42.8
32.6;3-pt. pct.;32.5
72.7;FT pct.;74.5
CHALK TALK Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is the last of the nine of Ohio Valley opponents that UALR will play for the first time as part of the league's double round-robin schedule. ... The Cougars rank second in scoring margin in the conference at +4.8 points, trailing only Tennessee-Martin. ... This matchup features two of the league's top three rebounders in Myron Gardner (9.3 per game) and DeeJuan Pruitt (8.9). ... UALR has not won consecutive games this season.
-- Mitchell Gladstone