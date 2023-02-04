UALR women vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 13-9, 10-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 6-16, 5-6

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.;17.2;7.4

F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;9.8;3.0

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;8.1;6.5

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.8;6.7

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;4.7;2.9

COACH Joe Foley (390-223 in 20th season at UALR, 846-304 in 36th season overall)

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Ajulu Thatha, 6-2, Sr.;12.9;8.0

G Sofie Lowis, 5-8, So.;11.7;3.5

G KK Rodriguez, 5-6, Sr.;8.2;3.6

F Olivia Clayton, 6-2, Jr.;4.4;3.5

G Macy Silvey, 5-10, Fr.;3.1;1.1

COACH Samantha Quigley Smith (14-32 in second season at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 164-73 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;SIUE

51.0;Points for;62.4

53.0;Points against;79.0

-3.1;Rebound margin;-5.8

+3.4;Turnover margin;-4.5

36.3;FG pct.;36.7

16.3;3-pt. pct.;28.6

63.6;FT pct.;73.1

CHALK TALK This is the first meeting between the two programs. ... UALR remains one game behind Eastern Illinois for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. ... If qualified, Sali Kourouma would rank second in the conference in scoring at 17.2 points per game. ... Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is last in the Ohio Valley in scoring defense, allowing 79.0 points per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone