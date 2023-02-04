UAPB men’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Alcorn State

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Whitney Health and Physical Education Complex, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 10-12, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 10-11, 7-2

SERIES Alcorn State leads 14-8

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Greene, 6-8, Sr.;9.9;3.9

F Brahm Harris, 6-6, Sr.;5.1;4.0

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;5.6;5.8

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;17.2;4.8

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;13.5;4.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (17-36 in second season at UAPB and overall)

Alcorn State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Jeremiah Kendall, 6-6, Jr.;9.4;7.2

G Dominic Brewton, 6-4, So.;13.9;3.9

G Byron Joshua, 5-11, So.;10.6;3.6

G Oddyst Walker, 6-2, Sr.;4.8;2.5

G Mike Pajeaud, 6-1, So.;1.1;1.2

COACH Landon Bussie (33-41 in third season at Alcorn State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Alcorn St.

66.1;Points for;66.1

68.2;Points against;72.1

-0.7;Rebound margin;-0.4

0.3;Turnover margin;1.8

39.0;FG pct.;39.3

30.9;3-pt pct.;28.7

72.8;FT pct.;70.5

CHALK TALK The Braves have won 11 of the past 13 games against UAPB, including five in a row. ... The 12 three-pointers the Golden Lions hit on Jan. 28, against Mississippi Valley State was the most they've made in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. The 29 turnovers UAPB committed in the game were also a season high. ... Alcorn State has won seven of its past eight games. ... The Golden Lions are second in the SWAC in assists (13.41 per game). They had 19 assists on 21 made field goals in their previous game. ... The Braves average a conference high 13 offensive rebounds per game compared to 10.6 for UAPB.

-- Erick Taylor