UAPB women’s capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Alcorn State

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Whitney Health and Physical Education Complex, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 7-12, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 8-12, 4-5

SERIES Alcorn State leads 13-10

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.;9.3;6.3

G Raziya Potter, 5-10, Sr.;6.5;2.3

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.;10.9;4.9

G Tia Morgan, 5-8, Jr.;4.5;1.7

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.;8.3;4.9

COACH Dawn Thornton (30-68 in fourth season at UAPB, 72-125 in eighth season overall)

Alcorn State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Tyginae Wright, 5-9, Sr.;7.9;2.3

F Nakia Cheatham, 6-0, Jr.;4.9;5.0

C Destiny Brown, 6-3, So.;12.7;7.9

G Zy'Nyia White, 5-6, So.;9.0;3.1

G Cayla Obillo, 5-2, Sr.;6.9;2.4

COACH Nate Kilbert (18-47 in third season at Alcorn State, 75-231 in 10th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Alcorn St.

63.4;Points for;62.4

68.0;Points against;64.5

2.4;Rebound margin;-2.8

-2.2;Turnover margin;0.5

39.0;FG pct.;36.9

23.6;3-pt pct.;28.7

62.6;FT pct.;60.7

CHALK TALK The teams have split the past 10 meetings. ... Nate Kilbert was the winningest coach in UAPB women's basketball history before he was fired in 2019 after 10 games. He spent six-plus seasons as the team's head coach. ... Both teams have won three of their past four games. UAPB has won three in a row for the first time since it won four straight during the 2021-22 season. ... UAPB had 15 turnovers in its 69-55 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 28. That's the Golden Lions' second-lowest total of the season. ... Alcorn State's Destiny Brown is second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rebounding (7.9).

-- Erick Taylor