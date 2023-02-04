What a wonder!

The Wonder State. The Land of Opportunity. Now, the Natural State. Glancing at Arkansas' official nicknames is an exercise in decoding Arkansas culture.

The Wonder State came about because businessmen sought to discard the backwards, underdeveloped reputation of Arkansas. Two decades later, not much had changed, so another group of businessmen came up with The Land of Opportunity. It stuck. At least, it stuck for a few decades. Then, Arkansas tourism sprang to life.

With ample beauty and resources, the state attracted visitors who enjoy the outdoors. Abundant wildlife. Rivers, lakes, mountains. Great hunting and fishing. Now, bike and heritage trails. In 1995, the new nickname became official. The Natural State.

I was thinking about that while staring at the fat raccoon sitting lazily in my trap.

I live in Hillcrest, a neighborhood born over 100 years ago. My house will hit the century mark not long from now. There's been human activity in that area forever, it seems. Even the pillars that once created the footholds of the 1906 pedestrian bridge in Allsopp Park remain, standing as a midtown Stonehenge. But that's just it, I guess. There's the park and just over a mile away is the Arkansas River and its shores. Wildlife galore.

About 4 a.m., my wife and I awakened to what sounded like a man walking on our roof. Then, he was running. Then, growling. He was rolling and fighting with another man. Pretty disturbing stuff at 4 a.m.

"Did you forget to put the dogs up?" My wife asked, now wide awake.

"Nope. That sound's outside." I pulled the shades to darkness. Nothing. The flat roof outside our window seemed empty, so we went back to sleep. The sound started again 15 minutes later. I knew what it was.

We'd had raccoon problems before. In our old house just a block away, I once heard footsteps in our attic and investigated. I opened the attic door and pulled the single bulb. A few feet in front of me sat a plump raccoon, just hanging out. I felt my wife's presence next to me.

"Find anything?"

"Yep." I pointed to the tubby raccoon. The raccoon hissed.

"Huh. That doesn't look like the one I gave an apple to yesterday. He was cuter."

I turned to her silently. She shrugged. "He seemed to like it."

"Great. A food source," I mumbled. The next day, I found the hole they were getting in and, after making sure nothing was in the attic, I patched it. Problem solved.

Fast forward a few years and I'm around the corner in our new house. An awful smell permeated our bedroom. Had to be an animal. I called for help, a man who calls himself Trapper.

Trapper shows up in a dirty T-shirt, long silver ponytail, and with a ladder. He splays himself against our bedroom wall, his nose flat against the drywall, and sniffs in a circle like a bloodhound. He moves around the wall, tapping with his knuckles. "Here. There's an animal right here." A small saw comes out of his pocket and he bores a hand-sized hole in the wall, looks in, and sees what he calls a raccoon nest.

"Yep, it was right here, but it's gone now. Another varmint probably came in and snatched whatever it was. You need to find and close up the holes." So I did. I tried to erase the words "another varmint" from my mind.

That was about five years before the current racket on my roof. I procured a live trap, baiting the inside with dog food.

In the darkness of the early morning, I shined a flashlight into the trap and a massive raccoon looked into the light angrily. It rattled the cage and snarled through the metal. I felt pretty good about myself. Then an overpowering question hit me. Now what?

I called UA Extension. Nope, no idea. I called county animal control. They don't help with wildlife. I called Arkansas Game and Fish. Take it outside the municipal boundaries and free it unharmed within 24 hours. Seems odd the organization that regulates hunting would insist the animal be set free unharmed, but I wasn't arguing.

It had to weigh 40 pounds. I lugged the cage with the raccoon hissing and lunging at me through the bars and dropped it in the back of my old Suburban. It banged the metal and with every turn, I imagined the cage opening and the raccoon heading straight for my eye sockets. But I made it.

Woods. No houses for miles. A water source. I lifted the cage door open. Nothing. I shook the cage. Nothing. The damn thing just kept glaring at me. I picked up a stick and poked at it. Finally, the raccoon casually strolled out of the cage, looked over its shoulder at me, then meandered off, stopping to sip water in a stream three feet in front of me. He looked at me again and seemed to mouth, "I'll be back."

I reset the trap. The next morning, I shined the light on another raccoon sitting inside, this one on its back with legs in the air grasping the top of the cage. It looked amused, like it was part of a big joke. I swear it smiled at me as I approached.

Same drill. I hauled it in the back of the Suburban to a remote location with no houses. I figured this laid-back raccoon would take a lot of shaking to get it out but when I opened the cage, the animal bolted like a greyhound. It never looked back.

West Little Rock has bobcats. I once saw a coyote running down the middle of Seventh Street. Possums and armadillos dot the landscape. Yet Little Rock remains the largest metropolitan area in Arkansas.

Welcome to the Natural State.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "The Strenuous Life" appears every other Saturday.