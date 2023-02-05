Sandra and Steve Eubanks of Little Rock will celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary Monday. The couple were married Feb. 6, 1971. She is retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone. He is retired from a career with first Missouri Pacific Railroad, and later Union Pacific Railroad. The couple are the parents of Steven Eubanks of Little Rock, and they have one grandchild.
AnniversariesToday at 1:57 a.m.
Print Headline: Anniversaries
