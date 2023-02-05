Arkansas crashes kill two residents

Two people were killed and another hurt in wrecks on Arkansas roads early Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Tera Teague, 34, of Nashville was fatally injured about 5 a.m. when the 2003 Buick LeSabre she was driving on Possum Hollow Road northwest of Nashville left the road and struck a tree, according to a report. The Howard County coroner pronounced Teague dead at 5:30 a.m.

Terry Engles, 69, of Mount Pleasant died after the 2001 Chevrolet S-10 he was driving on Arkansas 69 in rural Independence County veered into the opposite lane around 7:40 a.m. and collide with an oncoming 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a report.

Patrick Thorburn, 32, of Melbourne, the driver of the Silverado, was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Troopers investigating each of the collisions reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.