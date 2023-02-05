Arts classes for kids begin this week at Arts Live, Trike Theatre and more

Extracurricular programs are getting ready to begin for many arts organizations throughout Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, and many of these organizations offer scholarships. Some organizations are offering spring break camps, too. Check out our list below:

Trike Theatre

Bentonville

triketheatre.org

(Classes start week of Feb. 6; Spring break camps start March 30)

• Musical Theatre Performance Disney: (third to-eighth grade), musical theatre performance class with songs and choreography from Disney musicals to perform for an audience on the last day of class. Students will be acting, singing, and dancing in this class. 5-7 p.m. Mondays.

• Creative Players: Where The Wild Things Are PreK-K Class. An intro to acting class. Students will learn about their primary acting instrument: their bodies, by exploring characters through physical movement and play. Class will include storytelling games, crafts, and an end of semester show and share for families. 4-4:50 p.m. Tuesdays.

• Storytellers: Where The Wild Things Are 1st-2nd grade class. A continuation of Creative Players but with more advanced storytelling techniques that use scripts and voice work. Students will explore characters through singing, dance, storytelling and play. Class will include an end of semester show and share for families. Tue 4:00pm-4:50pm

• Youth Production: Alice's Adventures with Poorly Cooked Cafeteria Seafood third-6th grade. This is a beginning acting class that takes students through the full theatre acting process and will end in a final performance on the last day of class. Alice's Adventure with Poorly Cooked Cafeteria Seafood by Don Zolidis. Tuesdays. 5-7 p.m

• Teen Production Willa Wonkie and the College Tour (Chocolate Not Included): (Seventh-12th grade) Same as third-6th grade class but with more advanced themes in character and story. This is a specialized acting class that takes students through the full theatre acting process and will end in a final performance on the last day of class. Tuesdays. 5-7 p.m.

• New Horizons Specialized class. All ages acting class for students of neurodiversity. Contact mollie@triketheatre.org for more information. Wednesdays 10-10:50 a.m.

• Film Class The Brothers Grimm: (third-eighth grade) film production class. Students will work on The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon by Don Zolidis which will air on our Youtube. Students will learn the basics of creating a story for film. After establishing film basics, students will apply their "movie magic" towards an original video presentation. Thursdays 5-7 p.m.

• Creative Players: Under The Sea PreK-K Class. An introduction to musical theatre where students explore characters through singing, dance, storytelling and play. Class will include an end of semester show and share for families. Tuesdays 4-4:50 p.m. (starts in March)

• Storytellers: Under The Sea (first-second grade) An introduction to musical theatre and continuation of Creative Players but with more advanced storytelling techniques that use scripts and voice work. Students will explore characters through singing, dance, storytelling and play. Class will include an end of semester show and share for families. Tuesdays 4-4:50 p.m. (March)

• Tech Theatre: Makeup and Costume Design (fifth-12th grade) 6-week design class. This hands-on class introduces students to costume design, and basic stage makeup techniques. Thursdays 5-7 p.m. (March, Waitlist only)

Mount Sequoyah

Fayetteville

FYRE (ages 12-18) arts program for students who identify as part of the LGBTQAI+ community. Program is in its second semester, and has sign up available. (scholarships offered, various days) mountsequoyah.org/f-y-r-e-after-school

Arts Live Theatre

Fayetteville

artslivetheatre.com

(Classes begin week of Feb. 20)

• Winnie the Pooh Explorers: (ages 4-5) Explore the hundred acre wood, home to Winnie the Pooh and friends. On the last day, class shares discoveries with family and friends. Wednesdays 5-5:30 p.m.

• Paw Patrol Heroic Adventures: (ages 4-5) For Paw Patrol fans. In this creative play class, students use imaginations to go on search and rescue adventures with Ryder and his furry, brave friends. On the last day, class shares discoveries with family and friends. Thursdays 4-4:30 p.m.

• Twisted Fairytales: (ages 6-8) Students use imaginations soar as we work together to create 'twisted' new versions of some of our favorite, familiar fairytale stories. On the last class students share 'updated' stories with family and friends. Tuesdays 5-5:50 p.m.

• Superheros: (ages 6-8) Students express inner superheros and explore a wide variety of skills and strengths by working together to support and celebrate our individuality and inner power. On the last day of class students will showcase superhero skills with family and friends. Wednesdays 4-4:50 p.m.

• Theatre Games Pallooza: (ages 9-12) This after school class delves deeper into one of the most essential and enjoyed skill builders in the theatre experience: theatre games where students learn and play numerous theatre games and uncover the secret as to why they are a great foundation for stage actors. On the last day of class, students will showcase skills with family and friends. Mondays 4-4:50 p.m.

• Shrek: (ages 9-12) Students will delve into the swampy world of make believe and strengthen our acting skills by becoming the wacky characters, exploring the faraway places, and telling the tale of Shrek. Tuesdays 4-4:50 p.m.

• The Ways of the Wizarding World: (9-12 years) Arts Live Theatre is recruiting a new wave of wizards this spring. In this class the spellbinding young actors will be immersed in the fictional world of Harry Potter as we create potions, practice transformations, and create our own wizarding world! Thursdays 5-5:50 p.m. (starts Feb. 23)

• Laughing Gas Comedy Improv: (ages 13-18) This after school class teaches the art of comedy improv, where young actors can learn the ins and outs of performing without a script. Mondays 5-5:50 p.m. (starts Feb. 20)

TheatreSquared

Fayetteville

theatre2.org

(Spring Semester Classes Feb. 6-April 24; Saturday Classes - Feb. 11-April 29)

• Acting: (ages 7-9) Covering the fundamentals of acting through joyful exploration. Each week will invite them to discover the power of imagination, character development, and more. Saturdays, 11:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

• Advanced Acting Class: (Ages 10-13) Building on the foundations taught in Acting, this class is for the young actor ready to move to the next level! Finesse those skills through text work, rehearsals with a partner, and analyzing plays. This class is tailored to the students in the classes and the areas on which they need to work. Mondays, 5-6 p.m.

• Musical Theatre Class: (Ages 10-13) foundations of voice, acting, and dance as you work on a Broadway group number. Whether you're new to musical theatre or live your life as a Broadway musical, this class is perfect for you! This class is designed to be taken multiple times and will build on skills for each student. Mondays, 6:05pm-7:05pm

• Improv Class: (Ages 10-13) fundamentals of improvisation! Beginning with classic improv games, you'll work with the ensemble to build your way up to short form and long form improv jams. Saturdays, 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

• Improv Class: (Ages 14-18) Beginning with classic improv games, you'll work with the ensemble to build your way up to short form and long form improv jams! Mondays, 5-6 p.m.

• Acting: (Ages 14-18) the fundamentals of acting, scene study, and performance. You'll get to experiment and play using text selected just for you! Mondays, 6:05-7:05 p.m.

• Musical Theatre Class: (Ages 14-18) the foundations of voice, acting, and dance as you work on a Broadway group number. Whether you're new to musical theatre or live your life as a Broadway musical, this class is perfect for you! This class is designed to be taken multiple times and will build on skills for each student. Mondays, 7:10-8:10 p.m.

Scott Family Amazeum

Bentonville

amazeum.org

• Spring Break Camp: Repurpose It (ages 6-11) That's not just a recycling bin -- it's a world of new possibilities. Students "go green" by reimagining, repurposing and reinventing trash into art. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20 - 24.

Crystal Bridges Museum

Bentonville

crystalbridges.org

(Various dates and times, check crystalbridges.org)

• Drop-in Art Making: for all ages. Free and no sign up required. 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

• Kids Art Class Afterschool Art: (ages 5-7 & 8-10) spend time in the galleries learning about art, then head into the studio to flex those creative muscles and create something inspired by the collection. Thursdays, 4-5:30 p.m. Check website for more dates)

• Tween Studio: (ages 11 - 13) Abstract Scrape Paintings from 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 18.; Let's Make a Mural from 4-5:30 p.m. March 11. Free, but tickets required.

Community Creative Center

Fayetteville

communitycreativecenter.org

• Awesome Possum Art Party: (ages 7-12) Art classes with painting, drawing, crafts, snacks and music. 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

• Spring Break Art Camp (ages 7 – 12) from March 20-24. Painting, watercolor, printmaking, collage, papercraft and more. 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Community School of the Arts

Fort Smith

csafortsmith.org

• The Velveteen Rabbit: (grades third through eighth) A theatre production. Rehearsals are on Mondays from 6:30-8:30pm and Saturdays from 1-3pm beginning January 30, 2023. Performances will be on April 14 and 15.

• Retrosonics Jazz Ensemble: (grades 7-12), performance ensemble open to student with an interest in vocal and/or instrumental jazz. Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7- April 18.

• Extended Arts Care: (ages 3-5). Students learn musical instruments, theatre, dance, visual arts, and foreign languages. Monday – Friday, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

• CSA Improv Comedy Troupe: (grades 7-12) Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. beginning March 28 - May 29,

• Shake It Up With Shakespeare! Classical Acting: (grades 7-12) Meets on Thursdays from 6-7pm beginning March 30 and ending May 4.