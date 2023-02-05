Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Timothy Sean Hunsinger, 111 Big Rock Ave., Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
ASHDOWN William B. Hill III, 664 LR 32, Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Karras Smith, 802 Crestwood Drive, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Fallon Smith, 107 Parkway Court, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTON Steven Forizs, 3525 Woodard Road, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Hazel Aylene Forizs, 3525 Woodard Road, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amber Nicole Nichols, 2809 Birch St., Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stacie Mitchell, 3716 Winterbrook Drive, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Jessica Leeann Janes, 3106 S.W. Camden Drive, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sharlee Rose Mix, 823 S.W. Arrowhead Drive, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
BIGELOW Gina Williams, 62 Smith Lane Bigelow, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Dominick F. D'Angelo, 1018 Allyson Ave., Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
Patrice R. Goshien, 2520 Stivers Blvd., Jan. 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
Robert A. Goshien Sr, 2520 Stivers Blvd., Jan. 28, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Billy Joe Ballard, 2483 Ballard Road, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Belinda Carol Ballard, 2483 Ballard Road, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jeffrey Wayne Spradlin, 1653 Ballard Road, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Donald Eugene Street III, 79 Sycamore Circle, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kristen Nicole Street, 79 Sycamore Circle, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
CALION Rosemarie Chabot, P.O. Box 530, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Nicole Len Crittenden, 731 Romano Ave., Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE Tina M. Adkisson, 1 Suanee Drive, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Eric Howard, 3605 Lazy Creek Trail, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Patricia M. Reid, 433 Hellen St., Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Quintez Richardson, 1623 Westlake Drive, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
Felicia Cook, 3 Mason Lane, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Hendricks, 831 Nutters Chapel Road C22, Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
DONALDSON Melinda Schales, 677 Dingler Road, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
DOVER Angela M. New, 935 Hurley Road, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL PASO Comfort Tech Services LLC, 1550 El Paso Road, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7.
ENGLAND Clayton Roe Pettit, 305 Pamela Drive, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
EUREKA SPRINGS Lester Buckley Smith, 29 County Road 1522, Jan. 29, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Anna Marie Manthe, 3226 N. Kings Cross, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
Nora A. Cruz, 4156 N. Valley Lake Drive, Apt. 6, Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE Gail Wayne Miller, P.O. Box 996, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Pamela Joyce Highsmith, P.O. Box 996, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nekena Nichole Litzsey, 407 Holmes St. 10, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Julia F. Blume, 4501 S. 21st St., Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
GASSVILLE Amber Lisa Brunson, 645 Crest Loop, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
HAMBURG McCoy L. Franklin, 1425 Alva Lee Adams Road, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tamara L. Franklin, 1425 Alva Lee Adams Road, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Nancy Gail Brooks, 924 Ark. 43, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
Nancy Gail Brooks, 924 Ark. 43, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Ashley Nicole Parker, 760 Westinghouse Drive, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tommy Etril Garner, 191 Honeysuckle Circle, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Dawne Garner, 191 Honeysuckle Circle, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7.
Darrell D. McCoy, 2202 Sleepy Valley Road, Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
Constance Denise Carter, 410 Woodlawn Ave., Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
HUTTIG Tami R. Wayne, P.O. Box 511, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Timothy Alan Bonnoitt, 7014 Gibson Road, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cora Lisanne Bonnoitt, 7014 Gibson Road, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
JASPER Gerald M. Dillow, HC 70, Box 221, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Joseph Franklin Boyd, 214 Spruce St., Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jeanne Lynette Boyd, 214 Spruce St., Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shameka Nicole Williams, 1248 Crepe Myrtle Cove, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
JUDSONIA Mary Jo Anderson, 3284 Ark. 157, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
JUNCTION CITY Paula Renee Webb, 102 Kaci Drive, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
LEACHVILLE Chasity Irene Eno, 1122 Ruby St., Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Web Abrams, 2621 S.. Chester St., Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bernita K. Gray, 6909 Shetland Drive, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shirley J. Ford, 1624 S. Buchanan St., Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
Carnell Harris, 7012 Camelot Drive, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Melanie Elizabeth Medley, 9 Utica Lane, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Esther Y. Lawson, 4710 Sam Peck, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth Diane Friesenhahn, 19 Newcomb Court, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Harold Gilcrease, 5306 Southboro Court, Apt. B, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
Eric A. Rhodes, 1320 Brookwood Drive, Suite 1, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kara Nicole Dominguez, 8507 Winston Drive, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jamie Kuykendall, 5126 Beauchamp Road, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7.
James Jeremy Kuykendall, 5126 Beauchamp Road, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lashawn Yevette Nelson, 1018 Cumberland St., Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Enda M. McDaniel, 5 Whispering Oak Drive, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Serena Martise Young, 1572 Col Road, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Clint Randall Tarkington, 1416 Oakhill Drive, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Treva Jo Tarkington, 1416 Oakhill Drive, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
MARIANNA Crystal D. Rivers, 327 Maple St., Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Eun Hee Shin, 8323 Counts Massie Road, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
MC NEIL Tracey Renee Page, 1371 Columbia 62 W, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
MENA Paul Andrew Cox, P.O. Box 1462, Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
Teresa Ann Cox, P.O. Box 1462, Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Leslie D. Standley, 373 E. Willis Ave., Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Jennifer A. Chitwood, 5002 Silver Maple Trail, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Scott Hotary, 1419 Starfield Road, Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
Estella Lynn Hotary, 1419 Starfield Road, Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
OSCEOLA Kirby Williams, 103 Juniper Drive, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
PANGBURN Rebecca Jackson, 113 Mountside, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7.
PEA RIDGE Barbara Blevins, 211 Alder St., Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Robert Birts, 9115 Pine Meadows Drive, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Samella Birts, 9115 Pine Meadows Drive, Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 13.
Edward Blundell Sr., 11201 Sulphur Springs, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
Eriya D Hobbs, 1112 West 35th Ave., Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
Nathaniel Jackson Jr., 1516 W. 33rd Ave., Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Debra Copeland, P.O. Box 644, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
REDFIELD Nickie Michelle Jester, 2840 S. Highway 365, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Fatima L. Hernandez Nava, 2322 W. Locust St., Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Rebecca Ann Baker, 1708 S. Cleveland Ave., Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Marjorie C. Campbell, 49 Indian Trail, Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Thomas Wayne Whittenburg, 7024 Sarrasin St., Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHIRLEY Kentresa Anne Hickman, 314 Teal Trail, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 13.
SMACKOVER Margert Lucille Johnson, 602 E. 10th St., Jan. 26, 2023, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Shelley J. Jedlicka, 683 Westfield St., Jan. 30, 2023, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY William Davidson, 103 Braydn Lane, Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 13.
SUBIACO Christopher Swims, 479 Elsken St., Jan. 31, 2023, Chapter 7.
SWIFTON Joseph Evan Seibert, 503 Ark. 224, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stacy Nichole Seibert, 503 Ark. 224, Jan. 27, 2023, Chapter 7.
TIMBO Charles Louis Bass, 479 Big Springs Road, Feb. 1, 2023, Chapter 7.