The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH CENTER- NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Jan. 20

Amanda and Joey Ausbrooks, North Little Rock, son.

Jan. 23

Leah and Clifford Glover, Little Rock, daughter.

Morgan Huey and Laithan Gordin, Cabot, son.

Jan. 24

Kameron Thompson, Jacksonville, daughter.

Jan. 26

Lauren and Alex Hawk, North Little Rock, daughter.