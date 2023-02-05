BKB ROUNDUP: Bentonville rolls over Southside; Har-Ber boys rally late to top Rogers

GIRLS

Bentonville 60, Springdale 38

The Lady Tigers opened the game with four straight three-pointers and never looked back in a road win Saturday.

Bentonville (19-5, 8-2 6A-West) built a 17-2 lead and led 39-19 at halftime to stay in the thick of the 6A-West race with a host of other teams battling for the top seeds for the 6A state tournament.

Ella Campbell led the way for Bentonville with 19 points and Abbey Kate Sanders finished with 11 points.

Freshman Charleen Hudson led the way for Springdale (12-11, 3-7) with 16 points.

Farmington 68, Huntsville 17

Farmington clinched the top seed for the upcoming 4A-1 Conference Tournament in convincing fashion as the Lady Cardinals rolled to a victory over Huntsville during Saturday's makeup game at Cardinal Arena.

Jenna Lawrence had 19 points to lead the Lady Cardinals (26-0, 12-0), who jumped out to a 25-5 lead in the first quarter and enjoyed a 45-11 halftime cushion.

Reese Shirey was the only other player in double figures as she finished with 17 for the Lady Cardinals, who can clinch an outright conference title with a win in their final two games. Farmington had 12 players that scored in the game.

Prairie Grove 65, Berryville 51

Lexie Henry had 37 points to lead Prairie Grove to a 4A-1 Conference victory over Berryville during Saturday's makeup game in Bobcat Arena.

The Lady Tigers led 15-9 after one quarter and 34-23 at halftime, then outscored the Lady Bobcats 23-14 in the third quarter for a 57-37 cushion.

Hope Kidd added 10 points for Prairie Grove. Hannah Youngblood finished with 15 to lead Berryville while Kaylyn Smith added 12.

Thaden School 46, County Line 40

Thaden School outscored County Line 7-0 in the second quarter to take the lead, and the Lady Barnstormers remained unbeaten in 1A-1 West Conference play with a victory during Saturday's makeup game at Branch.

Thaden (14-4, 9-0) used the second quarter to turn a two-point deficit into a 17-12 halftime lead, then owned a 32-22 cushion after three quarters.

Emma Whitaker finished with 11 points and was the only Lady Barnstormer in double figures, while Jayleigh Smith had 22 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, for County Line.

Bentonville 58, Fort Smith Southside 40

Bentonville enjoyed a convincing victory over Southside, but the Lady Tigers didn't completely pull away from the Lady Mavericks until late in the third quarter of Friday's game in Tiger Arena.

Bentonville (18-5, 7-2) had a 27-19 lead at halftime, and Southside (6-16, 1-8) was within 43-33 after Felicity Suggs' bucket with 56 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Ella Campbell, however, hit a three-pointer and added a layup off a steal to make it a 48-33 game to close out the third quarter.

The Lady Tigers then picked up where they left off in the fourth quarter as Sam Rhuda hit two free throws, Anna Lee Kulka added a three-point play and Campbell scored again for a 55-33 cushion.

Campbell and Abbey Kate Sanders had 14 points each to lead Bentonville, while Rhuda finished with 10. Sophia Neihouse, Payton Yaffe and Suggs each had 10 points for Southside.

Harrison 70, Alma 49

Clare Barger recorded her 1,000th career point and finished with 17 points to lead Harrison to a 5A-West Conference win over Alma in Goblin Arena.

Barger, a John Brown signee who also served as the Colors Day queen Friday, had nine points in the first quarter and Claire Cecil added eight as the Lady Goblins (8-12, 2-5) jumped out to a 24-10 lead, then extended that to a 44-21 halftime margin.

Cecil added 16 points and Shaylee Ward chipped in 10 for Harrison. Jaden Gramlich led Alma (6-14, 2-5) with 19 points, including all 10 of the Lady Airedales' first-quarter points, while Lydia Mann was next with 13.

Mann announced after the game she is retiring from basketball.

Van Buren 37, Greenbrier 33

The Lady Pointers got just the bounce-back win they were looking for Friday night at Clair Bates Arena.

Van Buren's balanced offense was guided by Carter Myers (eight points), Aspen Cone (seven points) and Holly Ming (six points). Jojo Jerry finished with a game-high 10 points for Greenbrier (4-17, 0-7)

With both teams playing their first game in a week, it was slow going on offense to start the contest. Van Buren held just a 5-3 lead after the initial quarter. The teams combined to make just three of 23 shots from the field.

Van Buren (12-10, 4-3) found its groove in the second quarter to take a 18-8 lead into halftime. The Lady Pointers used a 7-0 scoring run to start the frame then a 6-0 one to end it.

A back-and-forth third quarter allowed Van Buren to take a 25-16 lead entering the final quarter. The Lady Pointers pushed their edge out to 33-20 early in the fourth quarter and held on after that to help their state tournament chances.

Farmington 55, Gentry 33

Arkansas signee Jenna Lawrence scored all 18 of her points in the second half and helped Farmington pull away for a 4A-1 Conference win at Gentry.

The Lady Cardinals went on a 21-9 run in the third quarter and stretched a five-point halftime lead into a 44-27 cushion, then outscored the Lady Pioneers 11-6 over the final 8 minutes to secure the win.

Lawrence led four players in double figures for Farmington. Reese Shirey and Zoey Bershers added 11 points apiece for the Lady Cardinals, while J'Myra London chipped in 10.

Kaitlyn Caswell and Alyssa McCarty led Gentry (19-7, 9-2) with nine points apiece.

Pea Ridge 42, Berryville 32

Pea Ridge outscored Berryville 14-5 in the second quarter to take the lead, then went on to claim a 4A-1 Conference victory in Blackhawk Arena during Colors Day.

The Lady Blackhawks (13-13, 3-8) used the second quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 20-12 halftime lead, then they extended it to a 34-19 cushion after three quarters.

Makenzie Stites had 14 points and was the only Pea Ridge player in double figures, while Hannah Youngblood led Berryville (4-13, 2-9) with 10 points.

FS NORTHSIDE 62, BENTONVILLE WEST 48

The Lady Bears (17-3, 8-1) stayed atop the 6A-West standings with the victory over the Lady Wolverines (8-14, 1-8).

Northside, after building a 34-17 halftime lead, would have its biggest advantage 54-32 early in the final quarter before West made a late rally, getting to within 58-46.

Karys Washington and Erianna Gooden each scored 19 to pace the Lady Bears, which will host Rogers today. Maysa Willis led the Lady Wolverines with 13 points while Ivy Johnson added 11.

Gravette 56, Prairie Grove 49

Gravette outscored Prairie Grove 16-9 in the fourth quarter to provide the margin of victory in its 4A-1 Conference game in Lion Arena.

The Lady Lions (13-9, 7-4) used an 11-2 run in the second quarter to turn a five-point deficit into a 26-22 halftime lead, only to have the Lady Tigers come back and tie the game at 40 to end the third quarter.

Brynn Romine had 22 points and Dalacie Wishon added 12 for Gravette. Lexi Henry had 21 points for Prairie Grove, followed by Camryn Cash with 15.

Kingston 60, Oark 27

Lila Hartness had 18 points to lead a trio of Kingston players in double figures as the Lady Yellowjackets rolled to a 1A-1 East Conference victory at Oark.

Kingston (22-8, 11-1) jumped out to an early 21-7 lead and extended it to a 36-15 halftime margin before outscoring the Lady Hornets (2-17, 0-12) 15-2 in the third quarter.

Jaidyn Head added 14 points and Karli Myers chipped in 10 for the Lady Yellowjackets.

CEDARVILLE 50, CHARLESTON 43

McKenzie Marion score 19 points and had eight rebounds to lead Cedarville to a win over Charleston.

Marion made the play of the game when she converted a steal into a three-point play with 36 seconds left adding a free throw after the basket for a 47-41 lead.

Charleston (6-11, 2-7) had whittled a 42-29 deficit down to 44-41 before Marion's play.

Cedarville (10-15, 4-7) also received eight points from Rylee Partain, and seven from Audrey Wells. Serenity Johnson scored four points, had four rebounds and made four steals.

Kytan Johnson scored 27 points for Charleston with 18 points in the second half.

Charleston led 10-6 after a quarter before Cedarville took a 19-16 lead after Aubrey Turner and Caroline Morrow scored consecutive baskets to end the second quarter. Cedarville also opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run and led 34-27 after three quarters.

Booneville 63, Two Rivers 29

Alexis Franklin scored 22 points and the streaking Booneville Ladycats rolled past Two Rivers in 3A-4 play.

Booneville (14-14, 10-0) has won 28 consecutive conference games dating back to Jan. 29, 2021.

Karmen Kent scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the winners. Leigh Swint added nine points.

Emilee Aiken, Jaycie Bull, and Carolyn Smith each had seven points to lead Two Rivers (9-11, 3-8).

Paris 41, Hackett 35

Brailey Forst scored 14 points and Paris locked down on Hackett in 3A-4 play Friday -- the Lady Eagles' sixth victory in seven games.

Annabelle Perry and Jayden Wells finished with nine and eight points, respectively. Preslee Bowman and Kaydence Freeman added six and four points, respectively.

Mansfield 49, Lavaca 38

Mansfield's Kynslee Ward and Kaylee Ward combined for 25 points to power Mansfield to a victory.

Kynslee Ward had 14 points and five rebounds, and Kaylee Ward added 11 points and four blocks. Natalie Allison added nine points and five boards for the Tigers (19-3, 7-1).

Katie May and Abby Melton led Lavaca (16-8, 7-3) with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Ozark 53, Clarksville 41

Briley Burns scored 30 points and the Ozark Lady Hillbillies defeated the Clarksville Panthers in 4A-4 play.

McKenzie Powell, a 5-2 junior, finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, including three offensive boards.

Hector 50, Lavaca 21

Hector kept pace with Mansfield in 2A-4 play with a 50-21 victory at Lavaca.

Katie May led the Lady Arrows (16-9, 7-4) with eight points. Hector improved to 15-4 overall and 9-1 in conference play.

BOYS

FARMINGTON 80, HUNTSVILLE 51

Layne Taylor poured in 38 points and distributed six assists to lead Farmington past Huntsville in a makeup game on Saturday.

Caleb Blakely added 12 points and five rebounds for the Cardinals, who improved to 28-0 overall and 12-0 in 4A-1 Conference play.

Jaxon Berry added eight points while Josh Blakely contributed seven rebounds for Farmington.

Berryville 59, Prairie Grove 40

Nate Allen hit eight three-pointers and finished with 28 points as Berryville overcame a slow start to defeat Prairie Grove during Saturday's makeup 4A-1 Conference game in Bobcat Arena.

The Bobcats went on a 20-7 run in the second quarter and turned a five-point deficit into a 27-19 halftime lead. Berryville then outscored Prairie Grove 18-10 in the third quarter for a 45-29 cushion.

Jake Wilson added 12 points for the Bobcats, while Cole Edmiston had nine points for Prairie Grove.

Omaha 62, Alpena 33

Omaha held Alpena to just one three-pointer in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Leopards during a 1A-1 East Conference game Saturday in Alpena.

The Eagles went on a 23-3 run in that pivotal second quarter and turned a five-point lead into a 43-18 halftime cushion, then led 51-29 after three quarters.

William Gray led Omaha with 15 points while Dylan Greenwood added 12. Cody Block had 13 points and was the only Alpena player in double figures.

The New School 72, Union Christian 41

Jackson Harris had 17 points to lead four players in double figures as The New School picked up its 30th win of the season with a victory over Union Christian.

The Cougars (30-2) bolted out to a 26-9 lead in the first quarter and stretched it out to a 57-12 halftime margin.

Quintus McNeal added 14 points for The New School, which hosts unbeaten County Line in a key 1A-1 West Conference game Monday night, while Will Sterner and Evan Goldman chipped in 10 points apiece.

Springdale Har-Ber 45, Rogers 39

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter to overcome Rogers in 6A-West action Friday night.

Har-Ber (16-5, 8-2 6A-West) trailed 33-27 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Rogers (6-15, 1-9) 18-6 to claim the win. The Wildcats took the lead on a three-pointer by Nate Kingsbury with 4:52 left in the game. Rogers rallied to tie the game at 39-39, but the Wildcats pulled away on a pair of free throws by Jake Fontenopulos and a layup by Kingsbury.

Kingsbury led the Wildcats with 18 points, scoring 9 in the decisive fourth quarter.

Graycen Cash led the way for the Mounties with 11 points. Skye Davenport added 9 for Rogers.

SPRINGDALE 83, ROGERS HERITAGE 44

Springdale had no trouble turning away Rogers Heritage, which trailed 26-10 after one quarter and 51-25 at halftime.

Isaiah Sealy scored 21 points to lead Springdale (18-5, 7-2). Carson Tangness added 14 points on the strength of four 3-pointers and Courtland Muldrew scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half for Springdale. Ben Manuel finished with 12 points to lead Heritage (5-17, 1-8).

Pea Ridge 53, Berryville 32

Pea Ridge jumped out to an early 15-5 lead and went on to celebrate Colors Day with a 4A-1 Conference victory over Berryville.

Josh Turner had 14 points to lead the Blackhawks (17-9, 8-3), who extended their lead to a 28-9 halftime margin and led 40-25 after three quarters, while Colton Thomas added 12.

Jake Wilson finished with 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Berryville (18-8, 6-5).

Kingston 64, Oark 39

Kingston scored almost half of its points in the first quarter and closed out its 1A-1 East Conference schedule with a win at Oark.

The Yellowjackets bolted to a 31-9 lead, then went on to take a 49-18 halftime lead and a 58-34 cushion through three quarters.

Canton Clark had 19 points for Kingston, followed by Chism Floyd with 16 and Caiden Fancher with 12. Skyler Jackson had 13 points for Oark (4-19, 3-11).

Fayetteville Christian 46, Pryor (Okla.) Bradford Christian 32

Justus Osbon scored 20 points to lead Fayetteville Christian to a road victory over Bradford Christian.

Parker Headman added 11 points and Davis Trantham pulled down 16 rebounds for Fayetteville Christian (11-8), which led 10-7 after one quarter and extended it to 21-15 at halftime and 32-20 after three quarters.

FARMINGTON 69, GENTRY 29

Farmington moved to 27-0 overall and 11-0 in 4A-1 Conference play following a 40-point win over Gentry.

Layne Taylor scored 14 points followed by Sam Kirkman with 12 and Maddox Teeter with 10 for Farmington. Hunter Reaves contributed six points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

Bergman 85, West Fork 61

Bergman outscored West Fork 31-20 in the second quarter and pulled away to remain unbeaten in 3A-1 Conference play with a victory in the Tiger Dome.

The big offensive output allowed the Panthers (28-4, 8-0) to extend a three-point lead into a 49-35 halftime cushion. Bergman then extended that lead to a 67-46 margin after three quarters.

Kaden Ponder had 27 points to lead three Panthers in double figures, followed by Walker Patton with 19 and Dyland Friend with 18.

Haas Hall-Bentonville 69, Life Way Christian 59

Andrew Hubbard and Ameen Riyas combined for 49 points as Haas Hall-Bentonville defeated Life Way Christian in a 2A-1 Conference game at Centerton.

The Huskies (10-13, 6-5) pulled away in the third quarter as they outscored the Warriors (3-22, 0-11) 18-9 and turned a five-point halftime lead into a 48-34 cushion.

Hubbard finished with 29 points and Riyas had 20 for Haas Hall-Bentonville. Grainger Wilson had 26 points for Life Way, while Clay Binns and Caleb Binns added 11 apiece.

Ozark Catholic 65, Founders Classical Academy 36

Jackson Holmes tied his school record by hitting nine 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to lead Ozark Catholic to a 1A-1 West Conference victory over Founders Classical.

The Griffins (27-5, 11-3) set the tone early with a 21-7 lead after one quarter, then extended it to a 35-19 halftime cushion and a 53-26 lead after three quarters.

Will Buron added 17 points for Ozark Catholic while Perrin Lunsford had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Harrison 68, Alma 48

Harrison senior Kason Hilligoss scored 20 points and the Goblins used a monster 36-10 scoring run to pull away from Alma, 68-48, in 5A-West play.

Harrison senior Blake Shrum and freshman Ryder Scribner finished with 18 and 15 points, respectively, for the Goblins (15-7, 5-2).

Israel Towns-Robinson led the Airedales (4-17, 1-6) with 13 points and eight rebounds. Teammate Matthew Rodgers finished with nine points, and Matthew Schlegel and Tyree McGill finished with six and five points, respectively.

Ozark 63, Clarksville 53

Landon Wright had 15 points and Kyle Archer, Eli Masingale and Dean Culber scored 11 points apiece to power Ozark to a win over Clarksville in 4A-4 play. The Hillbillies have won four straight.

Koby Wilbanks and M.J. Parker had six each for the Hillbillies (11-11, 7-5).

Luke Siebenmorgen led Clarksville with 12 points. Kaden Martinez had 10, and Cannon Davis and Braxton Payne added eight each for the Panthers (4-18, 2-11).

Paris 65, Hackett 40

Jesse Wells and Sam Muldorow combined for 46 points to pace surging Paris to a victory over Hackett in 3A-4 play.

Wells had 24 for the Eagles (14-7, 9-2).

Eli Slavens led Hackett (9-10, 4-7) with 22 points.

Booneville 56, Two Rivers 14

Sophomore Noah Harrel scored 15 points and Booneville closed out Two Rivers quickly Friday to improve to 7-3 in the 3A-4.

Raiden Ferguson had 10 points for the winners (11-6, 7-3). Dakota Mattson and Aiden Carter finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

Two Rivers dropped to 2-17 overall and 0-10 in conference play. The Gators have lost 20 straight conference games over two years.

Lavaca 56, Hector 32

Andrew Johnson and Jetson Wagner combined for 25 points to fuel Lavaca to a 56-32 win over Hector in 2A-4 play.

Johnson led the winners (24-4, 13-0) with 13 points.

The Golden Arrows will close out the regular season Friday against Acorn.

Mansfield 64, Mountainburg 46

Daniel Burton poured in 24 points to lead Mansfield to a win over Mountainburg in 2A-4 play.

Clint Stovall added 12 for the Tigers (13-9, 8-3). Zach Hayslip and Braxton Byers finished with six points each, and Samuel Burton and Cole Kindle added five and four points, respectively.