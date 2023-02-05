Sections
Building Permits

by Angelyn Dupwe | Today at 1:45 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Stone Bridge Construction, 1515 S. Bowman Road, $400,000.

Wagner General Construction, 100 W. Markham St., $330,850.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, $210,000.

Jon Callahan Construction, 201 E. Markham St., $144,000.

Liveco Construction, 200 River Market Ave., U-500, $95,550.

RESIDENTIAL

Kellco Custom Homes, 30 Corlay Drive, $600,000.

L&J Construction, 316 N. Pierce St., $475,000.

Jeff Fuller, 349 Fletcher Loop, $354,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 16 Woodlands Park, $208,800.

CM Commercial Construction, 2109 S. Izard St., $184,335.

JRBE Construction, 7414 Knollwood Road, $160,000.

Arkansas Restoration Inc., 7009 Baseline Road, $106,000.

Modern Build, LLC, 2811 Fair Park Blvd., $96,100.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 16 Redcoat Lane, $75,000.

