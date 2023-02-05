The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72113

• 8309 Donna Drive, commercial, Rausch Coleman Homes, 4:15 p.m., Jan. 24, property valued at $825.

72114

850 Maple St., residential, Robert Williams, 10:53 p.m., Jan. 28, property valued at $4700.

800 E. Broadway, residental, Jamie Collins, 7:49 p.m., Jan. 28, propery valued at $210.

200 W. Pershing, residential, William Scott, 11:33 a.m., Jan. 31, property value unknown.

1424 N. Locust, residential, Michael Blakley, 4:30 p.m., Jan. 30, property value unknown.

72116

4401 Warden Road, residential, Kristian Nelson, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 20, property valued at $200.

4320 E. McCain Blvd., residential, Angelina Faith, 8:59 p.m., Jan. 20, property valued at $10,000.

403 W. G Ave., residential, Samuel Hardcastle, 6:00 p.m., Jan. 25, property valued at $400.

2625 Lakewood Village Drive, commerical, Plato's Closet, 3:49 a.m., Jan. 28, property valued at $2019.17.

5125 Velvet Ridge Drive, residential, Ayshia Hinnant, 10:00 a.m., Jan. 29, property valued at $501.

3401 John F Kennedy Blvd., commerical, Casey's, 10:56 p.m., Jan. 29, property valued at $9.26.

72117

3929 McCain Blvd., residential, Diana Guerrarojas, 6:45 p.m., Jan. 16, property valued at $530.

4300 E. Broadway, commercial, Circle K, 7:59 p.m., Jan. 21, property value unknown.

4520 Lynch Drive, commerial, Pat's Beauty and Barber Parlor, 10:00 p.m., Jan. 29, property valued at $2850.

4530 E. Mccain Blvd., commerial, Mr.Smoke, 2:07 a.m., Feb. 2, property valued at $940.

72118

5316 N. Schaer St., residential, Darrin Lee, 5:30 p.m., Jan. 21, property valued at $1,237.

4923 Francis St., residential, Shawna Jordan, 5:58 p.m., Jan. 22, property value unknown.

701 W. 45th St., residential, Ricky Johnson, 7:36 p.m., Jan. 27, property valued at $2251.