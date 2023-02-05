



Active members, sustainers, spouses and friends turned out in force for "Celebration of a Century: 100 Years of the Junior League of Little Rock." The event took place Jan. 28 at the organization's historic downtown Little Rock building.

The rainy but festive evening began with a reception for the 1922 Society, which, according to the organization's website, "provides an opportunity for ... members and friends to directly support the mission of [the] League through generous donations." Reception guests enjoyed champagne, other libations and passed morsels while catching up with each other and viewing a room dedicated to a century's worth of League memorabilia.

The main event featured a buffet of heavy hors d'oeuvres; live entertainment by the band Dizzy 7; remarks from Ellon Cockrill, who led the Centennial Committee along with co-chair Candace Anderson; a champagne toast ... and for dessert, an elaborate cake whose icing reflected the black, white and gold theme colors.

The Junior League of Little Rock works "to improve its community through providing volunteers, funding and leadership support." Numerous events, programs and places in the city are the fruit of the group's efforts.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









