Club news: Orchids, DAR, SAR, Garden Club and more

DAR

The James Bright Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the First Methodist Church in Bentonville.

Information: (479) 659-2604.

Griefshare

Griefshare will offer support group and educational sessions from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at First Presbyterian Church of Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers.

Griefshare is a group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life's most difficult experiences. You are welcome to begin attending Griefshare at any of its 13-week sessions because each unit is self-contained.

Information: fpcrogers.com/griefshare.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk Feb. 11 in Siloam Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Phillips 66 Convenience Store at 1295 N. Mount Olive St.

The walk will start and end at Bob Henry Park, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walks follow the Dogwood Springs greenway trail that meanders along Sager Creek and past John Brown University and continue through the historic downtown district.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: email bvvohh@gmail.com or (479) 381-9366.

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 S. in Pineville, Mo., just north of the Walmart and McDonald's.

Carol Phillips will speak on the topic of fly fishing. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Becky Tomlinson will teach a class on "Painting a Rooster" using acrylic paints. Participants will need to bring ¼-inch angle, ½-inch angle, ¼-inch flat, ½-inch flat, and liner brushes; a container for water; paper towels; and an 8-by-8 canvas based with Yellow Light or other background color of their choice. The club will supply the paints. Those attending may also bring their painting treasures to share with other artists.

Artists of all skill levels make up the organization.

Information: Text Lynda at (262) 308-4454.

DAR

The Lovely Purchase Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet Feb. 13 in the Chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive. The sign-in and a meet-and-greet start at 9:30 a.m., and the business meeting begins at 10 a.m.

Guest speaker Connie Brown, current vice president of Bentonville/Bella Vista AR Foundation Inc., will present a program on children's literacy challenges in Northwest Arkansas.

The group regularly meets on the second Monday of each month at the church.

Information: Email susie.bellinski@me.com.

Letter Writers

Northwest Arkansas Letter Writers will meet at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place. Everyone -- young and old -- is welcome to attend.

Information: Email Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com.

Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet Feb. 22 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m.

The program speaker this month will be Frank Knight, who is the facility manager for Village Waste Water. He will have an interactive discussion with club members regarding what they do for the city of Bella Vista and the Bella Vista Garden Club. Club member Tony LiCausi will discuss how to properly prune Crape Myrtle bushes and trees.

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome.

Information: www.bellavistagardenclub.com.

Military Officers

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold their February Dinner Meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person, and recommended attire is relaxed casual.

Chapter members, spouses, and guests, as well as anyone eligible for membership, are invited. Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

The program will feature Charles Peek, a nationally recognized weather expert and storm chaser, who has been seen on The Weather Channel, "Good Morning America" and other major networks.

There will be updates from Chapter Board members about the myriad programs they pursue, such as the veterans' scholarship program, expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery, teaching U.S. flag history and etiquette to about 4,000 fifth graders in Northwest Arkansas, and the groundbreaking mentorship program with Army and Air Force ROTC programs at the University of Arkansas. RSVP is requested by Feb. 7.

Information: pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

Altrusa

The Altrusa Club of Bentonville/Bella Vista will celebrate Dr. Seuss' Birthday and National Read Across America Day by hosting a games day beginning at 10 a.m. March 7 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista.

Participants may purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as bridge, mah jongg or canasta. Lunch will be provided by local Altrusans, and all proceeds will go to programs that benefit children's literacy. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $60 per four-person table.

Information: pjr1010@yahoo.com.

SAR

The General Lafayette Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Information: (352) 333-3010 or (479) 751-2489 or email jimpartin1@gmail.com.

Orchid Society

Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and on the third Sunday of each month at the Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Frequent presentations by nationally renowned growers offer education and quality plants for sale. Monthly judging displays often include 30 to 40 blooming plants, while monthly raffles offer affordable orchids and supplies for new and experienced growers. Membership is only $10 a year.

The 12th annual Orchids in the Garden Orchid Show and Sale, co-sponsored by the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 and from noon to 4 p.m. March 5 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. This AOS judged show features hundreds of blooming orchids in exhibits from regional societies as well as local members. Exotic plants from around the world will be available for sale but come early for the best selection. Admission is $10 for BGO members, $15 nonmembers. Show and sale proceeds benefit both nonprofit organizations.

Information: (479) 310-9444, bgozarks.org or oso-web.org.