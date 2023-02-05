Cold records drop in Northeast freeze

BOSTON -- The arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, including a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

Temperatures got so low that authorities in Massachusetts kept the South Station transit hub open overnight so homeless people had a safe place to sleep. Several cities in the Northeast set or tied record low temperatures for the date, while the high winds brought down a tree branch on a car in western Massachusetts, killing an infant.

"I can't remember it being this cold, not since 2015," said Gin Koo, 36, wrapped up in three shirts and a down jacket, as well as a hat and a hood, as he walked his Boston terrier, Bee, in Boston on Saturday morning. Even Bee, wrapped in a doggie coat, shivered. "I wouldn't go out if I didn't have to."

Paul Butler, 45, who has been homeless since he was evicted in December 2021, took shelter in South Station.

"This is the coldest I ever, ever remember, and I worked the door at a bunch of clubs for 15 years," said the former Marine.

The arctic air reached the region just as a rapid cyclogenesis developed over Labrador and Newfoundland, churning up powerful winds, meteorologist Donald Dumont at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Friday.

A cyclogenesis refers to an intensification of a cyclone or low-pressure storm system.

The Mount Washington Observatory at the peak of the Northeast's highest mountain, famous for its extreme weather conditions, also recorded an actual temperature of minus 47, tying an observatory record set in 1934 and a wind gust of 127 mph.

Across the rest of the region, wind chills -- the combined effect of wind and cold air on exposed skin -- dropped to as low as minus 45 to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit, the National Weather Service reported.

The current method to measure wind chill has been used since 2001.

In Southwick, Mass., Friday, the winds brought a tree branch down on a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Winsted, Conn., woman, according to the Hampden district attorney's office. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but the infant died, authorities said.

Boston's Pine Street Inn, the largest provider of homeless services in New England, ramped up outreach to those on the streets, doubling the number of vehicles that could transport people to shelters and opening its lobby to provide extra space.

"On a night like last night, the biggest concern is the people who have compromised judgment," President and CEO Lyndia Downie said Saturday of people who have substance use disorder or mental illness. "On these cold nights, they are not thinking at 100% of their capacity. Those are the people we are most worried about."

The emergency room at Massachusetts General Hospital treated several people for hypothermia overnight and a couple were admitted for frostbite.

"The reason that people unfortunately end up with severe frostbite in most cases is just because they don't have anywhere warm and safe to go," said Dr. Ali Raja, deputy chair of the emergency department.

Boston; Providence, R.I.; Hartford, Conn.; Worcester, Mass., Albany, N.Y.; and Glens Falls, N.Y., set or matched record low temperatures for Feb. 4, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold curtailed some traditional winter activities. Organizers of an annual ice castle attraction in North Woodstock, N.H., shortened the evening visitor schedule for Saturday night.

Erin Trotta of Massachusetts, who had already booked a visit, still planned to go, but was taking extra steps to stay warm.

"We are prepared to take on the polar vortex ice castles. ... Snow pants, thick winter coats, hand and foot warmers, face masks, the kind where only your eyes are exposed, and good gloves and winter boots. Plan to drink some hot cocoa to keep warm."

In New York's Adirondack Mountains, Old Forge recorded a temperature early Saturday of minus 36 degrees. Temperatures plunged into the negative teens in dozens of other cities and towns.

Mackenzie Glasser, owner of Ozzie's Coffee Bar in Old Forge, said frigid temperatures are just part of living in the Adirondacks.

"I even had customers for the first hour that I was open, and I wasn't expecting that at 7 a.m. So I don't think it's keeping too many people away," she said.

The good news is that the cold air is expected to move out of much of the region by today, when temperatures could rise to the 40s.

POWERLESS IN TEXAS

Some residents in Austin, Texas, who are still without power Saturday days after a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when their electricity will return.

"There's just no communication from [Austin Energy] about when we're going to get help," said Christy Kale, who lives in south Austin.

"We got a text [Friday] saying 'thank you for your patience,'" after receiving a text Thursday that said a repair crew had been assigned to the area, Kale said. "But no one has come to the neighborhood that I can tell."

"There are elderly people" in the neighborhood, said Kale, 66. "Children, people who need medical equipment, it's just wrong" that no one with the energy company will say when power is expected to be restored.

Officials with Austin Energy did not immediately return phone calls for comment on Saturday.

The energy company's website said crews were working around the clock "through complicated repairs to restore power to customers."

The company said power may return intermittently as work continued to repair the system.

Kale and fellow south Austin resident Greta Olivas said they have been unable since Friday to speak by phone with a person when trying to contact the power provider for the city of nearly 1 million people.

Both also said they just want to know when to expect power to return.

"If I had an answer, if it was 'oh, there's an area with bigger problems, it's going to take the weekend [before power is restored]' ... we would know what to do ... we could go to a hotel," Olivas said.

"I would drive to San Antonio," for a hotel, if she knew when to expect the outage to end, Olivas said. "It gets cold at night," even though she has a fireplace and a generator to run a small space heater and to heat water.

The Saturday morning low in Austin was about 30 degrees and local disaster declarations have been issued, the first step in possibly qualifying for state and federal disaster aid as a result of the storm.

Statewide, the number of outages had fallen to below 125,000 on Saturday, down from a peak of 430,000 customers without power Thursday.

The storm, which swept into the region last week, has been blamed for at least 12 traffic fatalities in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Pratt, Michael Hill, Michael Casey, Kathy McCormack and Ken Miller of The Associated Press.

Arctic sea smoke rises from the Atlantic Ocean at Portland Head Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. The morning temperature was about -10 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



Spring Point Ledge Light is surrounded by arctic sea smoke while emissions from the Wyman Power plant, background, are blown horizontal by the fierce wind, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South Portland, Maine. The morning temperature was about -10 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



A passenger disembarks from a ferry arriving from Peaks Island, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Portland, Maine. The morning temperature was about -10 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



Frost clings to the hair of Joyce Love as she looks at arctic sea smoke on the coast of South Portland, Maine, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The morning temperature was about -10 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



Kim Hunt of Cumberland, Maine, photographs arctic sea smoke on the coast of South Portland, Maine, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The morning temperature was about -10 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



Arctic sea smoke rises from the the Atlantic Ocean as a passenger ferry passes Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, off the coast of South Portland, Maine. The morning temperature was about -10 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



Frost clings to the hair of Joyce Love as she looks at arctic sea smoke on the coast of South Portland, Maine, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The morning temperature was about -10 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)



Arctic sea smoke rises from the the Atlantic Ocean as a passenger ferry passes House Island Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, off the coast of Portland, Maine. The morning temperature was about -10 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

