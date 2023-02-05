Convert malls into assisted living centers

Many small malls have seen an exodus of customers resulting in store closings. This forces those malls to shut down or convert to strip shopping centers, with only a small fraction of interior stores still open.

From the 1950s forward, malls were the place to be if you had a retail store. When we were living in Texas during the '60s and '70s, a trip to Houston or Dallas meant shopping at Galleria. When we moved back to south Arkansas in the mid-1970s, Mellor Park Mall was the hottest retail space in El Dorado.

We helped my mother open a ladies' ready-to-wear store there called Sue Mason's, which was immediately successful. With the mall having almost 100 percent occupancy, the store had plenty of foot traffic.

After Union Square Mall in El Dorado was removed and customers returned to downtown alongside multiple building renovations, we moved my mother's store downtown. As the area began to attract foot traffic, several other interior stores in the mall relocated downtown, and others to strip centers along North West Avenue.

Malls that are still alive, like Galleria, have an abundance of upscale stores that continue to attract foot traffic. That is not the case with hundreds of smaller malls across the country.

The status of these malls is grim. The shopping habits of Americans have shifted to smaller retail shopping areas where clustering is attracting more of the former mall customers. As customer traffic decreases, the smaller stores close, until only national stores with deep pockets or those with access to the outside are left. This results in an overwhelming amount of vacant real estate waiting on redevelopment.

According to a recent report, 310 malls across the country are in danger of losing a major anchor tenant, which almost always is followed by smaller store closings until the entire mall is closed.

There are other reasons for numerous mall closings. Consider the nationwide trend to shop online, which has added to the reduction in retail foot traffic.

Brick and mortar stores with high overhead can't compete with Internet sales. The final result will be the disappearance of large department stores that anchor most malls. As the small retailers leave, ultimately the mall will be abandoned and handed over to the bank that carried its note.

What will happen to the heated and air-conditioned commercial spaces that will become vacant over the next decade? It would be a shame to ignore that much quality space.

Why not convert these malls to assisted care and living facilities?All malls have large open areas that are perfect for individuals to walk in and can serve as a connection for assisted living employees to serve people living there.

Where else can you find a ready-made place out of the weather to walk? Many malls already have thousands of walkers who prefer having a climate-controlled and car-free area to get some exercise. Add some equipment and supervision, and you have a fitness center.

Since a large mall could easily accommodate hundreds of residents as well as staff, there could be as many folks there as a small town. They would essentially be captive customers, and when you add daily visitors, you would have a viable living-retail center again.

If we look at the layout of the average mall, it is easy to see how it could be converted into living space for several hundred residents as well as convenient shared spaces and workout facilities, along with care areas.

One end of the mall could be converted into apartments that would rent to residents who need almost no services and easy access to prepared food outlets, medical services, and other amenities. As needed, individuals could move toward the center, where more assisted living services and full care facilities could be offered.

As the average age of Americans steadily increases, a looming shortage of assisted living areas could be the catalyst to redevelopment of many malls.

